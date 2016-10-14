Bucs survive yellow flags

South Dade was able to top Killian 26-6 for a district 16-8A win despite giving up 199 penalty yards on 21 penalties Friday night at Harris Field. Killian was also heavily penalized for 153 yards on 18 penalties.
The first Buccaneers (2-5, 1-2) touchdown came on a two-yard run by Corey Harvey.
Late in the second quarter, Tyrique Stevenson scored on a 33-yard pass from Kane Vandemark. South Dade didn't convert on any point after attempts in the first half, but gained two points on a safety due to a bad snap by the Cougars (2-5, 0-2).
"It was a nice victory after a five game losing streak. I hope this will put us on track and give us a chance at the playoffs," Vandemark said.
Penalty yardage started to pile up for both teams in the second half. At one point after a South Dade touchdown catch by Darnell Durham, six penalties were assessed prior to the ensuing kickoff.
"The penalties were not us, it was out of character and it was uncalled for," coach Nate Hudson said. "We need to clean it up."
Vandemark led South Dade with 107 passing yards and two touchdowns in addition to 26 rushing yards on four carries. Quarterback Cairiq Rackley led Killian with 157 passing yards and one run for a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Each team had one player ejected. Darius Brown from South Dade and Robert Coleman from Killian.
