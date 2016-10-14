Deerfield Beach gets three TDs from Holm, beats Douglas

Deerfield Beach senior quarterback Nick Holm passed for 179 yards and three touchdowns as the host Bucks defeated a scrappy Stoneman Douglas squad 35-6 in a District 11-8A game Friday.
The loss knocked Douglas (3-4, 1-2 in district) out of playoff contention. The Bucks are 5-1 and 3-0 in district play.
“We knew Douglas would come in with their backs against the wall,” Deerfield Beach coach Jevon Glenn said. “Coach [Willis] May had his kids ready to play.”
The Bucks have yet to yield a touchdown in their three district games this season, outscoring their opponent 126-6.
Holm tossed his third scoring pass of night to Leroy Henley for 38 yards for the 28-6 lead with 8:40 left in the final quarter.
Ashtan Pierre had two interceptions, including 6-yard return for a touchdown late in the game to complete the scoring.
“I just had to keep my head in the game,” Pierre said. “We all had to fight on defense because we knew they would come out to fight.:
Holm, who played with a sore right shoulder, threw two first half touchdown passes, one of 14 yards to Jerry Jeudy and the other of 15 yards to Cornelius McCoy for a 21-0 lead.
LaFleur Limprevil added a 1-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
Deerfield didn’t allow the Douglas offense to cross midfield until there was 4:26 left in the first half.
“Our number one goal is to win the district championship,” Glenn said. “We need to handle out business every district game.”
Starting defensive end Deslin Alexandre missed his third straight game with a high ankle sprain.
Comments