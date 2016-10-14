Miramar powers through, wins at Hallandale

Seeing as how there were power problems at Hallandale High Friday night – the scoreboard didn’t work and the lights went out for 10 minutes – it was appropriate Miramar’s defusing defense dominated in a 14-6 non-district victory over the Chargers.
Miramar (6-2) moved crisply to a Steve Williams to Keron Brown 17-yard pass on their first possession. Ranny Williams rumbled in from 3 yards out to finish a 95-yard drive that belonged to running back Ralph Hugh —37 yards rushing and 31 yards on a screen pass to the Hallandale 2.
But the night belonged to the Patriots defense, particularly linebacker Devin Adams. Adams proved unblockable all night, particularly on Hallandale’s last thrust into Miramar territory.
Hallandale (4-3) took two timeouts before fourth and 10 from the Miramar 35, but didn’t account for Adams well enough. His 13-yard sack of Legend Moore turned the ball over.
A fumble three plays later gave the ball back to the Chargers at the Hallandale 26. And Kaheem Roach took the ball right back for Miramar, picking off a bomb at the Miramar 40. The Patriots kneeled it out from there.
