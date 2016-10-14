High School Sports

October 14, 2016 8:44 PM

Coral Gables runs past Coral Park, remains unbeaten

BY ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ

a1fernandez@MiamiHerald.com

Coral Gables has had plenty of regular season success the past couple of seasons.

To take it up a notch and contend for a state championship, the Cavaliers know they have to be effective in all three phases of the game.

Gables’ special teams showed its potential during a 61-0 rout of Coral Park Friday afternoon at Tropical Park.

The Cavaliers (6-0, 2-0 in District 14-8A) blocked three punts, returning the first two for touchdowns to start the rout. Gables also returned a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown.

Robert McWilliams blocked two of those punts leading to touchdown returns by Derrius Perryman and Nadarien Jones.

Gilbert Frierson later returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown and Rayquan Berry ran back the opening kickoff of the second half 73 yards for a score.

Gables ran only 11 plays on offense, totaling 131 rushing yards.

Jamar Thompkins led all Gables rushers with 62 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.

