The Miami Herald high school football scoreboard

Updated 6:45 pm
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Hialeah Gardens 35, Dr. Krop 7
Coral Gables 61, Coral Park 0
Palmer Trinity 47, Pinecrest Prep 0
Clewiston 55, Somerset-Pines 0
Reagan 49, Westland Hialeah 0
Halftime from Hialeah Gardens HS. Krop leading HG 21-0. @AndreMHsports @HeraldSports— Bill Daley (@Billykid11) October 14, 2016
THURSDAY
Carol City 16, Norland 6
Booker T. Washington 58, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 10
2nd TD for Jamar Thompkins. That plus a safety off another blocked punt and its @CAVALIERNATION1 leading 61-0 after 3 quarters @HeraldSports— Andre Fernandez (@AndreMHsports) October 14, 2016
Monarch 21, Coral Springs 20
Mourning 28, Sunset 16
READ MORE: The Miami Herald South Florida Top 20
Southwest 40, Coral Reef 0
Belen 45, Varela 0
Comments