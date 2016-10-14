High School Sports

October 14, 2016 5:11 PM

The Miami Herald high school football scoreboard

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Hialeah Gardens 35, Dr. Krop 7

Coral Gables 61, Coral Park 0

Palmer Trinity 47, Pinecrest Prep 0

Clewiston 55, Somerset-Pines 0

Reagan 49, Westland Hialeah 0

THURSDAY

Carol City 16, Norland 6

Booker T. Washington 58, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 10

Palmetto 41, Miami Senior 14

Monarch 21, Coral Springs 20

Doral 52, Goleman 28

Mourning 28, Sunset 16

Southwest 40, Coral Reef 0

Belen 45, Varela 0

