St. Thomas Aquinas sweeps BCAA cross-country championships

St. Thomas left no doubt who had the top cross-country teams at this year’s Broward County Athletic Association’s championships Thursday afternoon at Markham Park.
Raiders runners crossed the finish line first in both the boys’ and girls’ races helping them walk away with the team championships as well.
Junior Nicholas Rischar finished nearly six seconds ahead of teammate Pierce Statham to win the boys’ individual title with a time of 16:33.90.
Six of the top 10 boys’ finishers were from St. Thomas Aquinas as the Raiders finished with 22 points and comfortably ahead of runner-up Coral Glades’ 141.
The girls’ race was closer. Junior Bridget Alex finished with a time of 20:21.06 to secure the individual crown and help the Raiders finish with 40 points. This was enough to edge runner-up Cardinal Gibbons by 13 points. Aquinas finished with three runners in the top 10 as Sophia Savaglio finished third and Alexis Rosa finished seventh.
RESULTS
Girls’ team scores: 1. St. Thomas 40; 2. Cardinal Gibbons 53; 3. Douglas 87; 4. Boyd Anderson 159; 5. Cypress Bay 203; Boys’ team scores: 1. St. Thomas 22; 2. Coral Glades 141; 3. West Broward 146; 4. Coral Springs 149; 5. Boyd Anderson 207. Individual results: 1. Bridget Alex (STA) 20:21.06; 2. Nicole McConnell (MON) 20:25.45; 3. Sophia Savaglio (STA) 20:29.08; 4. Dominique Spann (BA) 20:59.10; 5. Gillian Gulley (CG) 21:03.65; 6. Kelly Mahon (CG) 21:06.88; 7. Alexis Rosa (STA) 21:07.95; 8. Emilia Thom (DOU) 21:10.37; 9. Madison Gilman (CG) 21:11.34; 10. Margaret Copello (PPC) 21:22.62; 11. Nikiya Wooten (BA) 21:27.32; 12. Daishon Spann (BA) 21:31.99; 13. Patricia Burgos (STA) 21:39.87; 14. Alyssa Fletcher (DOU) 21:47.61; 15. Courtney May (CG) 21:53.16.
Boys’ individual results: 1. Nicholas Rischar (STA) 16:33.90; 2. Pierce Statham (STA) 16:39.80; 3. Brandon Flagler (MON) 16:44.20; 4. Antonio Martinez (STA) 16.57.40; 5. Michele Normil (TAR) 16:57.50; 6. Khiro Hoilett (CS) 17:05.20; 7. Christian Vitagliano (STA) 17:07.60; 8. Sean Breslin (STA) 17:14.20; 9. Isaac Louigene (CS) 17:16.20; 10. Colin Breslin (STA) 17:24.10; 11. Charlie Eaton (WB) 17:27.90; 12. Aiden Breslin (STA) 17:35.50; 13. William Appolon (CCr) 17:36.90; 14. Kevin Favard (WES) 17:41.80; 15. Edwin Soto (CG) 17:47.60.
Comments