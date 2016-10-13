Booker T. rolls past Hialeah-Miami Lakes

The Booker T. Washington Tornadoes beat the Hialeah-Miami Lakes Trojans 58-10 in dominating fashion, spoiling the Trojans’ homecoming game.
Booker T. rode sophomore quarterback Daniel Richardson’s 285 yards in the air and four touchdowns, and its stingy defense finished with two interceptions, two safeties, and held the Trojans to fewer than 100 total yards.
The second safety of the night all but sealed it for the Tornadoes, bringing the score to 36-10 early in the third quarter.
A goal-line touchdown run by Booker T. as time expired ended the game.
After a crushing loss to Miami Northwestern last week, the Tornadoes used this game to get back on their feet.
“Every district game is a big game, it’s a championship game.” Booker T. Washington coach Tim “Ice” Harris said. “We needed a game to come out with high emotions and get ourselves back going.”
The Tornadoes needed to win this game in order to stay on top of their district with undefeated Edison.
“This game means a lot, it’s a statement game, it’s a district game, it’s like a championship game,” Richardson said. “We had to come out here and fight [Thursday], play our heart out, and Coach said we couldn’t take this team lightly. So we came out here and did what we had to do.”
The road does not get easier for Booker T. as it faces Columbus next week, and then closes out with Edison.
Tornadoes senior running back Craig Nelson finished with two rushing touchdowns and 68 yards on only seven attempts.
Hialeah-Miami Lakes quarterback Chris Francois finished the night with 101 passing yards and one touchdown, and lead the team in rushing yards.
The Trojans fell to 1-5 overall in the season and 0-4 in the district.
