Flowers has three TDs to keep undefeated Palmetto’s resurgent season going

Palmetto running back Trey Flowers had three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 41-14 victory over Miami High at Curtis Field on Thursday night.
The win keeps Palmetto’s undefeated season alive at 6-0, and gives the Panthers more wins than they had all of last season.
“It’s the culture,” Palmetto coach Mike Manasco said. “The culture is better, the kids are better — they’re believing in the system. The game is about players, it always will be, and we’ve got some good ones.”
Palmetto ran for more than 200 yards, as Flowers amassed 162 rushing yards on his 18 carries alone. It was his third consecutive 100-yard game.
“It feels really good,” Flowers said. “It’s my O-line — I just followed them, they always do it for me and come through for me.”
