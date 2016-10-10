Chaminade shuts out Westminster Christian to win district

Chaminade-Madonna entered the season with the goal of becoming a state championship contender again.
The first step was to secure the championship of its district - something the Lions hadn't done since 2009.
That changed Monday afternoon with a dominant 30-0 victory over visiting Westminster Christian in which Chaminade secured the District 8-3A title.
The Lions (4-1, 3-0 in district) snapped a three-year streak of Westminster Christian (3-3, 2-1) winning the district title, and will host a playoff game for the first time since that 2009 season.
That was also the last year that Chaminade won a playoff game. The Lions have not won a state championship since 2005.
Westminster Christian has clinched the runner-up playoff berth in the district.
The Lions ran for over 200 yards led by its backfield tandem of Keyondre White and Shaun Shivers.
White finished with 88 yards on 12 carries and Shivers totaled 79 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown.
Joshua Ali set the tone for the blowout by returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Despite committing 16 penalties for 175 yards, Chaminade still managed to control the game and sealed the outcome with a pair of second quarter touchdowns.
Quarterback Henry Colombi found Xavier Williams for a 34-yard touchdown strike. On the ensuing drive, Shivers scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Chaminade's Anthony Johnson had an interception and Amaru Teneus recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.
