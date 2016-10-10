Needham leads the way with 4 TDs as Miramar blanks Cypress Bay

Anthony Needham needed just one half and four catches to amass three touchdowns in Miramar’s 43-0 12-8A win against Cypress Bay. He finished the game with five catches for 85 yards.
The Patriots (5-2, 3-1) scored first on a 4-yard Needham grab in the first quarter. Davon Kendricks’ 22-yard scamper gave the Patriots a 14-0 lead. After netting a safety, the Patriots got 53-yard and 5-yard scores from Steve Williams to Needham to earn a 29-0 halftime edge. Karon Brown and Ranny Williams each scored in the second half.
Steve Williams completed 11-of-15 passes for 185 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in the win.
“One-on-one coverage, when the corners play off or press coverage, I look at him,” Steve Williams said. “If the safety is playing the other side to the trips side, he gets one-on-one coverage with the corner. He’s 6-4.”
Devin Adams had three sacks and DeAndre Powell had two sacks and a fumble recovery in the victory. Brown had six receptions for 110 yards.
Cypress Bay (2-4, 0-3) battles South Plantation at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in district play. Miramar faces Hallandale at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.
“I hope to get four or five next week,” Needham said. “This showed our opponents that we can score. We can get the ball up. Friday isn’t really a big game for us, it’s just the hype. So we have to go out there and play. “
