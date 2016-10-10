Southridge defense smothers rival Killian in district matchup

Bentavious Thompson scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the game’s first three minutes to help Southridge (4-2, 2-0 in District 16-8A) secure a pivotal 28-0 district victory over its biggest rival Killian Monday at Tropical Park.
The offensive outburst allowed the Spartans to rely on their defense, which intercepted five passes and gave up only four first downs.
Juwan Horn had Southridge’s defense with two of those interceptions.
Killian (2-4, 0-1) managed only 40 total yards and was held to minus-16 yards rushing.
Thompson led the Spartans offense with 72 yards and the two touchdowns that came in succession after Southridge recovered an onside kick following its first score.
Quarterback Michael Cox passed for a touchdown and ran for another.
“We’re still working on some things on the offensive side, but we’re hoping we start to click now at this point in the season,” Southridge coach Billy Rolle said. “Our main focus right now is to win the district which hasn’t been done here in a while.”
Comments