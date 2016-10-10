Mourning gets off to fast start and doesn’t look back against Westland Hialeah

Mourning High dominated winless Westland Hialeah on Monday afternoon in a 41-0 victory at Hialeah Miami Lakes High. The Sharks’ offense did enough early to let their defense and special teams take advantage of a floundering Wildcat offense.
The Sharks’ Justin Days put up the first points of the game on a punt return for a touchdown. A missed PAT made it a 6-0 Sharks advantage in the first quarter.
Westland Hialeah’s defense failed to contain the Sharks on the ground and through the air. Quarterback Matios Teffere led his offense down the field on his first drive of the game and threw a 12-yard strike to receiver Craig Green for a touchdown to put his team up 13-0.
Already struggling to move the chains, Westland Hialeah’s offense came to a halt in the second quarter when they fumbled and Mourning’s Pascal Gurrier took it back for six. A successful two-point conversion run by Teffere extended Mourning’s lead to 21-0.
Westland Hialeah struggled to sustain drives all day. Mourning’s player size advantage proved to be too much for the Wildcats to handle in the trenches. They finished the contest with 88 yards through the air on 8-of-16 passing and 21 yards on 10 rushing attempts.
Teffere added another touchdown on a 29-yard pass to Diego Caiola before the end of the half to make it a 28-0 game.
The Sharks’ special teams picked up where they left off in the second half. Backed up on its one-yard line on fourth down, Westland Hialeah hardly got off a short punt to Djuno Jean, who returned it for a 10-yard touchdown.
Mourning’s Danny Pierre Louis added another score in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard touchdown run to complete his team’s 41-0 domination of the Wildcats.
