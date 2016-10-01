Belen boys, Braddock girls secure Youth Fair swimming championships

The Belen Jesuit boys’ swimming and diving team is trying to return to the form that won it seven state titles in an eight-year span.
Braddock’s girls are hoping to make a move into the upper echelon of Miami-Dade County swim teams.
Each squad took care of business decisively on Saturday, securing the team championships of the Youth Fair Invitational at Tamiami Pool.
Belen won 11 of the 12 boys’ events, sweeping all three relays and winning eight of the nine individual races.
The only non-Belen winner was Columbus’ Fernando Rodriguez, who prevailed in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.78 seconds.
Aitor Fungairino and Alejandro Carriazo led the way for the Wolverines, winning two events each and helping Belen on two of its three relay wins.
Fungairino won championships in the 200 free (1:44.01) and the 500 free (4:42.06). Carriazo won the 100 backstroke (54.50) and the 100 butterfly (51.86).
Fungairino helped Belen win the 200 free relay (1:33.25) and the 400 free relay (3:21.13). Carriazo was also in on the 400 free relay and helped win the 200 medley relay in 1:42.64.
Braddock’s girls won five individual events and also swept all three relays.
Mariangel Ramirez won the 200 free in 2:13.44 and the 100 butterfly in 1:08.38 and Lily Cope won the 200 IM (2:33.32) and the 500 free (6:05.32) to lead the Bulldogs.
Francesca Pigini won the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.73. Ramirez and Cope each swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays. Pigini swam on Braddock’s 200 free relay.
RESULTS
▪ Boys’ team scores: 1. Belen 539; 2. Braddock 281; 3. Columbus and Southwest 257; 5. Krop 229; 6. Mourning 185; 7. South Miami 19.
▪ Girls’ team scores: 1. Braddock 436; 2. Krop 401; 3. Lourdes 324; 4. Mourning 243; 5. Southwest 77; 6. South Miami 29.
▪ Boys’ individual winners: 50 free: Hugo Marin (BEL) 23.52; 100 free: Fernando Rodriguez (COL) 51.78; 200 free: Aitor Fungairinio (BEL) 1:44.01; 500 free: Aitor Fungairino (BEL) 4:42.06; 100 back: Alejandro Carriazo (BEL) 54.50; 100 breast: Juan Ramirez (BEL) 1:03.52; 100 fly: Alejandro Carriazo (BEL) 51.86; 200 IM: Max Garcia del Pozo (BEL) 2:04.40; Diving: Javier Saumell (BEL) 189.10; 200 free relay: Belen 1:33.25; 400 free relay: Belen 3:21.13; 200 medley relay: Belen 1:42.64.
▪ Girls’ individual winners: 50 free: Hanna Contramestre (ATM) 27.78; 100 free: Hanna Contramestre (ATM) 59.27; 200 free: Mariangel Ramirez (BR) 2:13.44; 500 free: Lily Cope (BR) 6:05.32; 100 back: Nina Latorre (ATM) 1:11.74; 100 breast: Francesca Pigini (BR) 1:18.73; 100 fly: Mariangel Ramirez (BR) 1:08.38; 200 IM: Lily Cope (BR) 2:33.32; 200 free relay: Braddock 1:59.47; 400 free relay: Braddock 4:14.78; 200 medley relay: Braddock 2:08.51.
