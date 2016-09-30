Alford lifts Barracudas to victory

Coral Reef’s Colvin Alford helped lead the Barracudas to their first win of the season on Friday night at Tropical Park, scoring on offense and defense in a 14-7 victory over the Ferguson Falcons.
Alford led the offensive effort for Coral Reef (1-4), rushing for 148 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and returning an interception for a touchdown in the win.
Looking to shake things up on offense after last week’s shocking loss against Braddock, Coral Reef unveiled their WildCat offense for the first time, with Alford and quarterback Keith Anderson trading snaps under center for the Barracudas.
“We wanted to get something going and it’s great to finally get that win,” Coral Reef Head Coach Joseph Petisco said. “Colvin came to me and said ‘Use me however you need to’ and that’s what I’m doing. He’s a team player.”
The new system paid dividends on the opening drive when Alford capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Barracudas a 7-0 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter.
On the very first play of the second half, Alford struck again, intercepting Ferguson quarterback Cristian Martinez’s pass at the 12-yard line and rushing into the end zone to extend the Barracudas lead.
But Alford did make one critical error, fumbling deep in Coral Reef territory to set up Ferguson’s lone touchdown -- a two-yard keeper by Martinez -- to cut the Barracudas’ lead in half.
Despite several chances for the Falcons (1-4, 0-2 District 15-8A) to put together a game-tying drive, the Barracudas defense was able to make key stops to secure the victory.
Comments