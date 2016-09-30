Miami Christian, Braddock take bowling crowns

Braddock and Ferguson dueled all of last season for the top spot among Miami-Dade County girls’ bowling teams.
The neighborhood rivals were at it again Friday at Bird Bowl.
Braddock gained the upper hand in the end defeating Ferguson in the Baker bracket round to win the Youth Fair tournament championship.
Braddock defeated Ferguson 3-2 after beating Coral Reef in the semifinals 3-1. Ferguson beat TERRA to move into the finals.
The Bulldogs won the GMAC and district titles last season after Ferguson prevailed in the Youth Fair tournament.
Ferguson did walk away with one trophy as Angela Chapman bowled a 555 high series to win the individual title, edging Braddock’s Patricia Velasco (518).
On the boys’ side, Miami Christian had little trouble securing a repeat championship.
Cody Stevens led the Victors, who defeated Ferguson’s boys, and also won the boys’ title with a high series 715. Igar Rodriguez finished second with a series of 654.
Jorge Herrera led Ferguson’s boys with a 609 series to finish third.
Miami Christian beat Killian 3-1 in the semifinals as Ferguson topped TERRA 3-1 for the final matchup.
YOUTH FAIR BOWLING
▪ Baker bracket championship – Boys final: Miami Christian d. Ferguson; Girls final: Braddock d. Ferguson.
▪ Boys individual results: 1. Cody Stevens (MiCh) 715; 2. Igar Rodriguez (MiCh) 654; 3. Jorge Herrera (Ferg) 609; 4. Joseph Crusan (Kil) 603; 5. Eric Garcia (Brad) 584; 6. Liam Reloba (MiCh) 581; 7. Josue Mena (Ferg) 561; 8. Riain Festge (Mourn) 559; 9. Marek Bochnik (Ter) 559; 10. Jorge Orfila (Kil) 539.
▪ Girls individual results: 1. Angela Chapman (Ferg) 555; 2. Patricia Velasco (Brad) 518; 3. Veronica Junco (Ter) 503; 4. Amanda Grullon (CR) 493; 5. Vanessa Perez (Ferg) 473; 6. Kassandra Buell (Ferg) 456; 7. Katrina Hernandez (Brad) 432; 8. Laura Martinez (Ferg) 421; 9. Kaitlyn Guise (Krop) 411; 10. Cassandra Zuria (CR) and Jade Groover (Pal) 404.
FOOTBALL
Weather once again wrecked havoc on the football schedule this weekend.
In Friday’s afternoon action, Doral Academy held an 18-0 lead on Sunset early in the second when the game was put into a lightning delay — and later postponed.
For all the rest of the football scores from around Miami-Dade and Broward counties, check out the Miami Herald’s high school scoreboard RIGHT HERE.
Comments