South Dade’s Castro, Coral Reef’s Chai-Onn win GMAC golf championships

South Dade’s Cole Castro made a major second half push last season to end the year as Miami-Dade County’s strongest golfer.
Castro might have taken the first step toward another strong finish by winning the GMAC boys’ individual title Thursday at the Redlands Golf and Country Club.
Castro shot an even-par 72 to secure the title, edging Columbus’ tandem of Robby De Paz (3-over 75) and Sharif Amastha (4-over 76), who finished second and third, respectively.
De Paz, a senior, originally played baseball at Columbus, but took up golf in recent years and has since become one of the best at the school.
Columbus secured the team title on the boys’ side with a final score of 305. Palmetto shot 321 as a team to finish second led by Youth Fair champion Jordan Laklak’s 76.
Coral Reef’s Abigail Chai-Onn continued her mastery of the event, winning the girls’ individual title with a 75, improving upon the 77 she shot to win the event last year.
The Barracudas finished second to Palmetto’s girls, however, who took home the team championship with an impressive performance.
Individual runner-up Alexa Rivas shot a 78 and sophomore Katie Burge finished third with an 89.
Team scores - Boys: 1. Columbus 305, 2. Palmetto 321, 3. South Dade 331, 4. Coral Reef 361, 5. Miami Beach 366; Girls: 1. Palmetto 361, Coral Reef 372, American 422.
Individual results - Boys: 1. Cole Castro (SD) 72; 2. Robby De Paz (COL) 75; 3. Sharif Amastha (COL), Jordan Laklak (PAL) 76; 5. Jake Moscoso (COL) and Joel Garcia-Lee (COL) 77; Girls: 1. Abigail Chai-Onn (CR) 75; 2. Alexa Rivas (PAL) 78; 3. Katie Burge (PAL) 89; 4. K. Jackson (AM) 92; 5. Sofia Guisasola (PAL) 93; 6. Marisa Urrutia (CG) 94.
FOOTBALL
Columbus was awarded the victory after Coral Park agreed to forfeit the game due to inclement weather in the area at Tropical Park.
Coral Park athletic director Emilio Condis said several members of the team are going on a class trip and the team would not be able to make up the game at any point in the coming days.
As a result, the Rams (2-3, 0-2 in District 14-8A) would lose their postseason eligibility due to the forfeit. Coral Park is currently in last place in the district.
Columbus (4-2, 2-0 in district) hosts North Miami next Thursday at 5 p.m., while Coral Park will play Braddock the same day at 7 p.m. at Tropical Park.
DOUMBIA COMMITS
Miami Country Day 6-8 basketball forward Ibrahim Doumbia committed to the University of South Carolina on Thursday.
Doumbia, a native of Mali, averaged 19 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks as a junior leading the Spartans to a district championship and a berth in the Class 3A regional semifinals.
Doumbia chose the Gamecocks, coached by former Miami High coach Frank Martin, over several programs including Tennessee and Baylor.
STATE FOOTBALL
The Florida High School Athletic Association announced Thursday it is condensing the schedule for the state football finals to be played all in one weekend this December.
The eight state championship games will be played at Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl) from Dec. 8-10. The FHSAA stated it would release the exact times and dates for each game next month, but the Class 4A-1A games would now be played over the first two days along with the Class 8A-5A games.
The move comes in light of the venue being selected to host the ACC championship game on Dec. 3. The change in format was originally scheduled to begin next season as the FHSAA extended its deal with Orlando to host the event through the 2018 season.
COACHING CLINIC
Veteran basketball coach Shakey Rodriguez is hosting a basketball coaching clinic Saturday and Sunday at Mater Academy School (7901 NW 103 St.).
The clinic will run each day from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and will feature numerous Division-I college coaches as guest speakers including University of Miami men’s coach Jim Larranaga, UM women’s coach Katie Meier as well South Carolina men’s coach Frank Martin, University of Florida men’s and women’s coaches Michael White and Amanda Butler, Barry University coach Butch Estes and UCF men’s coach Johnny Dawkins.
For more info contact Rodriguez at 305-310-4582 or at shakeyrp40@gmail.com.
MIAMI-DADE
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Gulliver d. Pinecrest Prep (25-7, 25-13, 25-8): Lauren Potter 16 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs. Caitlyn Landsom 8 aces, 2 kills, 2 blocks. Naomi Von Gerlach 8 kills, block.
▪ La Salle d. Mast Academy (24-26, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9): Briana Blanco 6 kills, 9 blocks. Nina Gutierrez 15 kills, 10 digs. Sophia Perez 29 assists, 4 kills, 4 digs. Natalie Zawadzki 11 digs, 2 kills. LS 11-5.
▪ Florida Christian d. Archbishop Carroll Coleman (25-9, 25-15, 25-6): Nia Blanco 15 points, 9 aces, 5 kills, 3 digs. Lizzie Montaner 9 points, 4 aces, 7 kills, 10 digs. Gianna Ortiz 7 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs. FC 11-5.
▪ Reagan d. Sunset (20-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, 16-14): Pilar Albar-Diaz 20 assists, 3 aces. Sara Requena 20 kills, 7 digs, 5 aces. Ivana Brull 13 kills, 9 digs. Wilnelis Giusti 13 assists. Isabella Pacheco 16 digs, 4 assists. RR 12-3
▪ Southridge d. Homestead (25-3, 25-8, 25-10): Geraldine Hernandez 19 aces, 3 kills. Daniela Jaramillo 4 aces, 3 kills. Taylor Londres 2 aces, 4 kills.
▪ Miami Christian d. Greater Miami (25-9, 25-19, 25-16): Andrea Acevedo 7 aces, 11 assists. Sheila Rodriguez 11 aces, 2 kills, 2 blocks. Aniela Victores 2 aces, 4 kills. MC 12-4.
▪ Palmetto d. Varela (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16): Ashley Thompson 16 kills, 2 aces. Julia Decker 13 kills, 4 aces. Chiara Cancela 34 assists, 6 aces. Gina Ortiz 10 kills.
▪ Killian d. South Dade (25-12, 25-8, 25-19): Jada Abner 4 blocks 8 kills, 6 aces, 4 digs. Lauren Dreese 5 blocks, 3 aces, 4 digs, 7 kills. Skylar Anderson 4 aces, 11 digs, 6 kills.
▪ Westminster Christian d. St. Brendan (26-24, 25-9, 25-17): Quinn Blanco 17 assists, 3 digs. Priscilla Hernandez 22 kills, 6 digs. Ingrid Savola 15 assists, 6 digs. Gabrielle Miller 6 kills, 2 blocks. WC 13-1
▪ Late Wednesday — Southridge (25-16, 25-19, 25-8): Brittany Jackson 4 kills, 3 blocks, ace. Geraldine Hernandez 2 digs, 6 kills, 6 aces. Taylor Londres 2 aces, block, 6 kills.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
▪ Late Wednesday — Miami High 77, Hialeah 71: 500 Free, 100 Breast: Paola Dominguez-Castro (HIA). 100 Back: Alejandra Aranguren (HIA). 200 Free, 100 Fly: Ashley Luy (HIA). 200 IM: Liz (MIA). 100 Free: Dayana (MIA)
BOYS’ SWIMMING
▪ Late Wednesday — Miami High 108, Hialeah 42: 100 Fly, 200 Free: Adrian Mena (HIA). 100 Breast: Telio Darius (MIA). 500 Free: Kevin Hernandez (MIA).
BOYS’ GOLF
▪ Late Wednesday — Ransom Everglades 311, Lake Highland Prep 318 (at Country Club of Orlando, Par 72): Jake Beber-Frankel (RE) 69, Joshua Solesbury (RE) 77, Marc Chaneles (RE) 78, Leo Goosen (LH).
BOYS’ BOWLING
▪ Belen 3, Schoolhouse Prep 0: High Games: Michael Ahearn (BEL) 177, Ricky de Aguiar (BEL) 153, Tristan Kopp (SP) 133. High Series: Michael Ahearn 452. BEL 1-3.
BROWARD
BOYS’ BOWLING
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 3, American Heritage 0: High Games: Nickolas Boyd 210. Ryan Maltz 192. Sebastian Ascanio 146. AM 3-2.
▪ Coral Springs Charter 3, Miramar 0: High Game: Ryan Hernandez (CSC) 204.
GIRLS’ BOWLING
▪ Coral Springs 2, Archbishop McCarthy 1: High Games: Isabella Daulerio 124, Shelby Leach 123. AM 2-3.
▪ Coral Springs Charter 3, American Heritage 0: High Games: Crystal Singh (CSC) 193.
BOYS’ GOLF
▪ St. Andrew's 160, Pine Crest 165 (at Palm Aire Palms Course, Blue Tees): Dominic Carrera 37, Dylan Glatt 42, Rafael Salazar-Paranhos 45, John Herin 43, Jonathan Shashoua 43, Eli Lenner 46.
GIRLS’ GOLF
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 147, N. Broward Prep 160 (at Parkland CC Par 36): Brooke Benedetto (AM) 33, Hannah Leiner (NBP) 35, Julia Matzat (AM) 38, Natalia Jimenez (AM) 38, Casey Sommer (AM) 38, Jane Goldman (NBP) 41, Kelly Shanahan (NBP) 40, Emma Rabinowitz (NBP) 44
▪ Pine Crest 185, Westminster Academy 200 (at Palm Aire Golf Club): Lisbeth Rubin 39, Cayla Coningsby 49. PC 3-2.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ American Heritage d. Coral Springs Christian (25-15, 25-14, 25-22): Lu Grinspan 14 kills, block, 10 digs, 2 aces, 8 points. Laura Perez 9 kills, 4 blocks, 14 digs, 4 aces, 10 points. Femi Funeus 7 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, 4 aces, 10 points. Julia Wheeler Sabatino kill, block, 6 digs, ace, 12 points, 33 assists. AH 10-4
▪ St. Andrews d. North Broward Prep (25-19, 25-16, 25-13): Taylor Lambert 9 kills. Kaitlyn White 15 digs.
▪ Pine Crest d. Calvary (22-25, 20-25, 26-24, 23-25): Katie Haeffner 19 kills, block, 6 digs. Ariana Altieri 2 aces, 17 kills, 16 digs. Kylie Bruder 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 45 assists, 15 digs. Cassidy Robertson ace, 4 assists, 17 digs. Shari Stenglein 2 aces, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs. CC (11-2): Nicole Decker 14 Kills, 12 digs, 8 points, 2 aces. Maylin Bouffard 12 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks. Marielle Diaz 20 digs, 11 points, 3 aces
▪ Late Wednesday — Cardinal Gibbons d. University School (25-12, 25-11, 25-12): US: Selin killing 2 digs ,7 kills 5 aces 5 blocks. Samantha Abish 7 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
FOOTBALL
Carol City vs. Central (Traz), 7:30
Coral Gables vs. Miami High (Curtis), 7:30
South Dade at Southridge, 7:30
North Miami at Hialeah Gardens, 3:30
Doral vs. Sunset (Tropical), 3:30
Keys Gate vs. Booker T. (Harris), 7:30
Coral Reef vs. Ferguson (Tropical), 7:30
Reagan vs. Goleman (Milander), 7:30
Westland Hialeah at South Miami, 3:30
Miami Springs vs. Mourning (N. Miami), 3:30
Champagnat vs. Village Aca.(N. Miami), 7:30
Coral Shores at La Salle, 7:30
Marathon at Florida Christian, 7:30
Jackson at Hallandale, 7
Somerset Charter at Chaminade-Madonna, 4
Highlands Christian at Palmer Trinity, 4
Miramar at Flanagan, 7
St. Thomas at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 10
Dillard at Boyd Anderson, 7
Fort Lauderdale at Blanche Ely, 7
Stranahan at American Heritage, 7:30
Nova at South Broward, 7
Cypress Bay at Western, 7
Plantation at Everglades, 7
McArthur at Cooper City, 7
Douglas at Coral Springs, 7
Boynton Beach at Northeast, 7
Arch.McCarthy at C.Springs Ch.(Coral Glades), 7
Monarch at Piper, 7
University School at Clewiston, 7
Coral Glades at Pines Charter, 7
Somerset Aca. at Belle Glades Central, 7
Boca St. Andrews at Pine Crest, 7
ISB at Colquitt County (GA), 8
