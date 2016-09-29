High School Sports

September 29, 2016 10:51 PM

Columbus defeats Coral Park via forfeit

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Columbus was awarded the victory after Coral Park agreed to forfeit the game due to inclement weather in the area at Tropical Park.

Coral Park athletic director Emilio Condis said several members of the team are going on a class trip and the team would not be able to make up the game at any point in the coming days.

As a result, the Rams (2-3, 0-2 in District 14-8A) would lose their postseason eligibility due to the forfeit. Coral Park is currently in last place in the district.

Columbus (4-2, 2-0 in district) hosts North Miami next Thursday at 5 p.m., while Coral Park will play Braddock the same day at 7 p.m. at Tropical Park.

