Deerfield Beach dominates Taravella

In the previous 28 meetings during the Deerfield Beach, Taravella football series dating back to 1982, never had the result been so lopsided as it was Thursday.
Deerfield Beach scored nine first-half touchdowns, five of 34 yards or more en route to a 61-0 victory in a District 11-8A game at Coral Springs High.
The 61 points was two shy of a Deerfield school record.
It was the first time in the series the Bucks (3-2, 2-0 in district) have recorded back-to-back shutouts against the Trojans (2-4, 0-2).
The 61-point margin exceeded the previous difference of 42 points set last year in a Bucks 42-0 win and 48-6 victory in 2004. Deerfield leads the series 23-6.
Senior quarterback Nick Holm passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns, including a 65-yard scoring pass to Cornelius McCoy on the games first play from scrimmage.
Alec Brown came in relief of Holm, passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Jakari Norwood rushed for 87 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns, that included a 65-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Lafleur Limprevil added 95 yards rushing.
