American edges Krop with late touchdown

With Krop having just scored a touchdown with four minutes left to tie the game, American quarterback Wanya Williams was right where he wanted to be. In a position to bring his team downfield for the game-winning touchdown.
And that’s exactly what happened as Williams took over at his own 37 with 3:55 left and led the Patriots on a 63-yard, 12 play drive. He then hit Khalil Love for a six yard touchdown pass with just five seconds left giving American a 19-13 victory over the Lightning in a District 13-8A contest at Ives Dairy Field in a game that took four hours to complete thanks to two lightning delays.
American coach Joe Morgan, facing a second-and-goal at the six with just 11 seconds left, rolled the dice with one more play before a field goal attempt as the Patriots had no timeouts.
“Coach just told me whatever you do don’t get sacked because we had no timeouts left,” said Williams who began the play with just 12 seconds left and the Patriots (3-2, 3-0) with no chance of stopping the clock. “I have confidence that my o-line wouldn’t let anybody in on me and confidence that my man Khalil would bring it in and that’s what happened.”
Trailing 13-7, Krop (2-4, 0-3) tied the game on a 10 yard Lawrence Papillon touchdown run with 4:04 left but the extra point was blocked leaving the game tied.
“I guess you could call us the Cardiac Kids,” joked Morgan after the game one week after his team won a 41-36 thriller over North Miami with a late touchdown. “We had already had one extra point blocked and wanted to give ourself every opportunity to get the ball in the end zone rather than relay on our kicking game and it worked out.”
It sure did as American’s PAT try after the touchown was blocked.
