Defense lifts Edison to fifth consecutive win

Miami Edison (5-1) rolled to an easy 49-18 win over Hialeah Miami-Lakes (1-4) at Curtis Park. The victory marked the fifth consecutive win for the Red Raiders, all coming by more than two scores
The game was dominated by the Red Raiders defense as they forced three fumbles in just the first half, and four overall for the game. Miami Edison was also able to pick the ball off twice, including an electrifying defensive play by Ricky Jacques, who returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
“We came out and had a very lackluster performance,” Edison coach Napoleon Joseph said. “I think we took Hialeah-Miami Lakes lightly. We realized in the second half what to do and pulled away.”
Quarterback Malcolm Vigille led the way for Miami Edison going 10 of 17 for 233 passing yards and three touchdowns. Vigille also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown. Alex Ortiz was his top receiver for the night, with three catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns, while Eldridge Thomas controlled the ball on the ground with 107 yards and a touchdown.
“Coach trusts me a lot, he works with me all the time, watches film with me, study other defenses, and on game day he trusts me,” Vigille said.
The Trojans offense was on the field for the majority of the game but couldn’t find a way to stay consistent. Quarterback Chrisden Francois connected on 10 of his 21 passes, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. Francois also rushed for a team high 78 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Dwight Jackson had a big night with 89 yards on six catches, highlighted by a 17-yard touchdown catch in the first half.
