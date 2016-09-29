Atkins rushes North Miami Beach to victory

North Miami Beach’s Jordan Atkins did what most good running backs do at the end of a good night – give it up for their offensive line.
Atkins rushed for over 100 yards and scored five of NMBs six touchdowns as the Chargers rolled to an easy 43-14 rout of Hialeah in a District 13-8A matchup at Milander Stadium.
“It’s always about those boys up front and they were doing it tonight,” said Atkins, a senior who has an offer from Akron and getting feelers from FIU and Southern Miss. “We wanted to come out and really pound it on Hialeah tonight and we did that. Now we want to keep things rolling.”
Even though there is still plenty of football left to be played, the win moved the Chargers to 3-2, 2-0 in the district and a showdown with American (3-0 in the district) is looming on Oct. 27.
“He’s fun to watch out there,” said NMB head coach Jeff Bertani of Atkins. “We haven’t beaten Hialeah in awhile and wanted to come out and be physical tonight and that’s exactly with Jordan in there pounding it along with everybody else. All the kids did a great job out there tonight.”
Atkins scored three times in the first half as the Chargers blew out to a 20-0 lead before the T-Breds (2-3, 0-2) rallied for a pair of touchdowns to cut it to 20-14. Atkins then went in from a yard out just six seconds before halftime to put his team up 28-14 at the break.
Hialeah put a third quarter drive together and made it to the Chargers red zone before Shaide Ramirez picked off a Deandre Miles pass. The Chargers then went on a long 16-play eight minute drive with Atkins going over from 2 yards out with 9:41 left to make it 36-14. Vinshaun Cobham then wrapped up the scoring with a 32 yard scoring run with 2:01 left.
“We’ve been throwing it around a little bit this season so we wanted to come out and pound it on the ground a little bit tonight and everything worked,” said Bertani. “Now we need to keep working hard to make the rest of the games meaninful.”
