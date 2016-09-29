Palmetto stays perfect after shutout win over Homestead

Palmetto scored 27 points in the second quarter to spoil Homestead's homecoming and improve to 5-0 Thursday night at Harris Field. The 43-0 victory was the Panthers second this season in district 16-8A after defeating South Dade last week.
The first quarter was scoreless. Homestead (1-4, 0-1) nearly took an early lead, but a field goal attempt missed wide left.
Palmetto's second quarter scoring burst started with a seven-yard fade pass to Ivan Thomas from Hugh Lowson on the first play of the quarter. Lennox Howard scored on a 15-yard run to put the Panthers up 14-0.
"I told the offense that the defense needed our help after a soft first quarter and that's when we started to get first down after first down," said Lowson.
Thomas scored on another pass from Lowson midway through the second quarter. This time Thomas caught the ball at the 10 and wrestled free from a defender to the pylon for a 36-yard touchdown. Lowson scored the final touchdown of the quarter on a seven-yard run.
The Panthers defense held the Broncos to 124 total yards. Early in the third quarter a backwards pass was tipped and the live ball was recovered by Fred King for a 26-yard fumble return touchdown. In the fourth quarter, the defense blocked a punt in the end zone for a safety.
"I could not do it without my O-line giving my quarterback time to get me the ball and I just had to go up for it," Thomas said. "We need to work harder starting on Monday and get back to the basics."
Lowson led Palmetto with 135 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown. Thomas finished with five receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Howard rushed for 105 yards on eight carries. Trey Flowers rushed for 102 yards on 17 carries.
Gary Lacount Jr. led Homestead with 40 passing yards and 51 rushing yards.
Palmetto will face Edison next week at Curtis Park.
"We need to cutdown on penalties. We need to come out with fire starting on the first drive and we can become a great playoff contender," Lowson said.
