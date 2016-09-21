Carrollton’s Tanya Eathakotti wins elusive Youth Fair golf title

Carrollton’s Tanya Eathakotti has put together one of the most accomplished careers of any Miami-Dade County girls’ golfer in recent memory.
On Wednesday, Eathakotti finally claimed the major high school tournament championship that had eluded her.
Eathakotti secured her first championship of the Youth Fair Invitational after shooting 3-under-par 67 over 18 holes.
The event was called because of lightning in the area of the Country Club of Miami, so only the first nine hole scores were considered for the championship.
That didn’t affect Eathakotti, who also bested the field on the front nine with a score of 34.
Carrollton could not repeat as team champion, however.
Ransom Everglades secured the team title — its fourth since 2011 — with an overall team score of 169. The Raiders edged runner-up Doral Academy by two strokes.
Phoebe Beber-Frankel finished tied for fifth with last year’s champion Daniella Spillert of Lourdes after each shot 37.
Eathakotti finished one stroke ahead of Palmetto’s Alexa Rivas over the first nine holes. Rivas completed her 18 holes and shot an even-par-70 after shooting 35 over the first nine.
Coral Reef’s Abigail Chai-Onn and Westminster Christian’s Daniella Perez each shot 36 to finish third and fourth, respectively, after a tiebreaker.
RESULTS: Team scores: 1. Ransom Everglades 169; 2. Doral 171; 3. Gulliver 180; 4. Palmetto 183; 5. Coral Reef 187; 6. Carrollton 195.
Individuals: 1. Tanya Eathakotti (CAR) 34; 2. Alexa Rivas (PAL) 35; 3. Abigail Chai-Onn (CR) 36; 4. Daniella Perez (Westminster Christian) 36; 5. Daniella Spillert (Lourdes) and Phoebe Beber-Frankel (RE) 37; 8. Sofia Montanez (GUL), Rachel DeAngulo (RE), Samiah Bodden (DOR) 39.
Broward County
MORE GIRLS’ GOLF
Pine Crest 179, Cardinal Gibbons 244, Westminster Academy inc. at Coral Ridge Country Club, Par 36: PC: Lisbeth Rubin 42, Paige Skimming 43, Rachel Rutstein 47, Ruby He 47. CG: Anne Wilson 48, Karlee Buss 58, Jen Mire 68, Leanne Bujalski 70. WA: Cayla Coningsby 45, Ally Dusek 59.
BOYS
Pine Crest 160, University School 167: PC: Dylan Glatt 37, Dominic Carrera 39, Justin Danzanskey 39, Rafael Salazar-Paranhos 45. Univ: Gabriel Porges 41, AJ Wolf 41, Tori Bien 42, Jacky Esquenazi 43.
Volleyball
American Heritage d. Coconut Creek 25-12, 25-8, 25-14: Laura Perez 3 aces, 8 points, 7 kills, 10 digs; Julia Wheeler Sabatino 22 assists, 5 digs, 5 aces, 8 points. AH 7-1.
Pines Charter d. Everglades 18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21: Stephanie Gomez 12 points, 4 aces, 14 kills; Irina Amaro 15 points, 8 aces, 6 kills, 14 assists; María Amon 11 points, 5 aces, 8 kills, 19 assists; Gaby Torres 14 digs. PC 10-2.
Coral Springs Christian d. North Broward Prep 25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20: Taylor Lambert (NBP) 7 kills.
Miami-Dade County
Bowling
BOYS
Ferguson d. South Miami 7-0: High Game: Jorge Herrera (FRG) 207. High Series: Zack Gayoso (FRG) 531. FRG 6-0.
Miami Christian d. Gulliver 7-0: High Game: Cody Stevens (MC) 234, Igar Rodriguez (MC) 221, Liam Reloba (MC) 201. High Series: Cody Stevens (MC) 637. MC 5-1.
GIRLS
Ferguson d. South Miami 7-0: High Game: Angela Chapman (FRG) 188. High Series: Angela Chapman (FRG) 499. FRG 6-0.
Ronald Reagan d. Central 5-2: High Game: Adriana Rosero (RR) 110, Lanne Palmer (C) 129. High Series: Adriana Rosero (RR) 287, Lanne Palmer (C) 324.
Cross-country
BOYS
Hebrew Academy at Archbishop Curley: 2. Yakov Shwab (HEB) school record 19:20; 10. David Lurie (HEB) PR 22:15; Dylan Del-Giglio (HEB) 23:24.
GIRLS
Hebrew Academy at Archbishop Curley: 3. Abigail Gottlieb (HEB) school record 25:25; 8. Yael Sterenfeld (HEB) PR 27:42; 9. Kayla Herskowitz (HEB) PR 29:40.
Swimming
BOYS
Gulliver Prep 170, Archimedean 54: Dylan Golden (GUL) won 100 free (59.75), 200 medley relay (1:59.14), 200 free relay (1:42.60); Robert Shumway (GUL) won 100 back (1:30.94), 400 free relay (4:34.22); Josef Soler-Baillo (GUL) won 200 IM (2:39.88), 200 free relay (1:42.60); Joaquin Mulet (ARC) won 200 free (2:03.03), 500 free (5:44.98).
GIRLS
Gulliver Prep 190, Archimedean 36: Isa Cavallini (GUL) won 200 free (2:34.58), 100 butterfly (1:13.21), 200 medley relay (2:21.31), 200 free relay (2:05.89); Emma Guitar (GUL) won 50 free (28.56), 500 free (6:42.33), 200 free relay (2:05.89); Ashlyn Pelletier (GUL) won 100 free (1:09.66), 200 medley relay (2:21.31).
Volleyball
Gulliver d. Key West 25-4, 25-7, 25-15: Lauren Potter 10 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs; Sarah Lobo 7 aces, 1 kill, 8 assists; Naomi Von Gerlach 4 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks. Gull 11-3.
Carol City d. Norland 19-25, 25-18, 25-8, 25-16: Ajahnae Baker 11 kills, 8 aces; Markeisha Lewis 2 kills, 2 aces, 5 assists; Torreniqua Holmes 4 aces, 2 kills, 2 assist; Dianna Wilson 9 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs.
TERRA d. Coral Gables 25-14, 25-19, 25-15: Chelsea Ferreira 17 assists, 2 kills, 1 block; Sophia Rodriguez 6 kills; Elyse Anaya 8 kills, 1 ace.
Lourdes d. Miami Beach 24-26, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17: Carolina Baca 18 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs; Alex Peterson 19 digs, 3 aces; Paige Erickson 9 kills, 3 blks; Sabrina Garcia 39 assist, 3 aces, 6 digs, 3 kills.
North Miami d. Hialeah 25-22, 25-11, 20-25, 23-25, 15-9: Heather Albury 11 kills, 10 assists, 4 aces, 14 digs, 3 blocks; Kia Guz 11kills, 3 assists, 4 aces, 10 digs, 8 blocks; Chelsea Guillaume 6 kills, 7 aces, 18 digs, 5 blocks.
Pace d. Barbara Goleman 25-8, 25-18, 25-19: Janelle Rodriquez 8 kills, 6 aces, 6 digs; Alyssa Jean-Jacques 7 kills, 9 digs, 5 points; Jennifer Sanchez 12 digs.
Pace d. iMater Academy 25-11, 25-14, 25-13: Janelle Rodriquez 5 kills, 7 digs; Alyssa Jean-Jacques 5 kills, 4 digs; Allison Oddman 14 aces, 6 points.
Pace d. iMater Academy 25-13, 25-13, 25-19: Nicole Diaz 7 kills, 5 points; Gaby Perez-Robles 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 points; Tabi Lins 4 kills, 2 aces.
Palmetto d. Southridge 25-1, 25-7, 25-13: Chiara Cancela 11 aces, 15 assists; Julia Decker 8 kills; Jessica Thompson 6 kills.
St. Brendan d. Doral 30-28, 25-15, 25-17: Nikki Garcia 13 digs, 2 aces; Camila Treptow 31 assists, 6 digs; Marcela Fernandez 11 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces. SB 9-4.
Comments