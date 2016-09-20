Palmetto’s Jordan Laklak secures Youth Fair golf title

Starting strong is often important.
It made the difference for Palmetto’s Jordan Laklak on Tuesday morning.
Laklak’s performance on the front nine at Country Club of Miami won him his first county championship.
Laklak, a senior, shot a 34 through nine holes to win a shortened Youth Fair Invitational that was stopped at halfway because of severe weather.
Laklak has been at the forefront of a much-improved Palmetto squad with aspirations of returning to the state tournament in Class 3A this season. Teammate Jason Bouchard shot 37 to finish in the top 10.
Columbus secured the team championship with a combined score of 151 through nine holes. The Explorers edged Palmetto by five strokes.
Columbus won its second consecutive major tournament title, following up a victory at the Ida Baker Invitational last weekend.
South Dade’s Cole Castro shot a 36 to finish second as he won a scorecard tiebreaker over Gulliver’s Chris Nido and Columbus’ Sharif Amastha.
The girls’ Youth Fair Invitational is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Country Club of Miami.
Team scores: 1. Columbus 151; 2. Palmetto 156; 3. Belen Jesuit 157; 4. Ransom Everglades 159; 5. Gulliver 160. Individuals: 1. Jordan Laklak (PAL) 34; 2. x-Cole Castro (SD) 36; 3. Chris Nido (GUL) 36; 4. Sharif Amastha (COL) 36; 5. Jake Moscoso (COL), Sebastian Rangel (Doral), Jason Bouchard (PAL), Jake Beber-Frankel (RE), Cameron Piedra (Palmer Trinity) 37; 10. Enrique Vila (BEL), Roberto Nieves (COL) and Griffin Steutel (MCD) 38.
MIAMI-DADE
GIRLS’ GOLF
▪ Doral Academy 165, Coral Gables 226 (at International Links-Melreese Golf Course Par 35): Samiah Bodden (DA) 33, Camila Ariano (DA) 42, Ana Carolina Ojeda (DA) 44, Giuliana Gomez (DA) 46, Marisa Urutia (CG) 47, Sofia Alfonso (CG) 54, Darlene Infantas (CG) 55, Zoila Herrera DNF (CG) 70. DA 6-0.
BOYS’ BOWLING
▪ Columbus 5, Braddock 2: High Game: Giancarlo Perez (COL) 238. High Series: Andrew Soriano (BRA) 531. COL 4-1.
▪ TERRA 4, Killian 3: High Games: Jorge Ortilla (KIL) 224, Marek Bochnik (TER) 210, High Series: Marek Bochnik (TER) 559, Jorge Ortilla 657.
▪ HML 7, American 0: High Game: Trace Reid (HML) 219, Gabriel Fabian (AME) 136. High Series: Reid (HML) 559, Fabian (AME) 374. HML 3-1. AME 2-3.
▪ Palmetto 7, South Dade 0: High Game: Michael Trainor (PAL) 182. High Series: Michael Trainor (PAL) 485. PAL 3-1.
▪ Reagan 7, Miami Beach 0: High Game: Christian Feierabend (RR) 168, Marlon Rodriez (MB) 126. High Series: Christian Feierabend (RR) 469.
GIRLS’ BOWLING
▪ American 7, HML 0: High Game: Kayla Humes (AME) 135, Solaires Diaz (HML) 128. High Series: K’la Corley (AME) 343, Diaz (HML) 336. AME 4-1, HML 0-4.
▪ Palmetto 7, South Dade 0: High Game: Jade Groover (PAL) 144. High Series: Jade Groover (PAL) 419. PAL 3-1.
▪ TERRA 4, Killian 3: High Games: Cristin Chin (KIL) 128, High Series: Lia Vaquero (TER) 339
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Reagan d. Hialeah Miami Lakes (25-12, 25-13, 25-12): Pilar Albar-Diaz 4 assists, 4 aces, 5 digs. Sara Requena 4 kills. Valissa Abadia 4 kills. Maria Gutic 6 aces. RR 9-2.
▪ Florida Christian d. Archbishop Curley (25-16, 25-16, 25-10): Karina Tohme 18 points, 6 aces, 11 kills, 12 digs. Angie Quintana 10 kills, 9 points, 3 aces, 6 digs. Nicole Fontela 11 digs, 7 points, 4 kills. FC 6-1.
▪ Westminster Christian d. Pinecrest Prep (25-11, 25-10, 25-11): Tiffany Jones 4 kills, 7 points. Maria Gonzalez Montaner 3 aces, 6 points, 4 digs. Natalia Martinez 4 kills. WC 12-0.
▪ Coral Reef d. Varela (25-18, 25-17, 25-11): Dalayni Etienne 12 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks, 2 digs. Stefany Desroches 9 kills, 2 digs. Valeria Salvaggio 24 assists, 3 digs, 2 kills. Natasha DaCosta-8 kills, 6 aces, 5 digs.
BROWARD
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Pine Crest d. Cardinal Gibbons (25-17, 25-21, 25-27, 25-17): Nikki Restrepo 14 kills, 16 assists, block, 4 digs, 2 points, ace. Alex Cortes 6 digs, assist, 8 points, 2 aces. Allison Galinat 5 digs, kill, 7 points, ace. CG 4-9.
▪ Calvary Christian d. Somerset (25-11, 25-8, 25-12): Maylin 14 points, 8 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills. Jessie Underwood 22 assists, 11 digs, 7 points, 5 kills, 3 aces. Nicole Decker 7 kills, 6 digs, 6 points, ace. CC 4-1.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy d. Stranahan (25-7, 25-0, 25-4): Victoria Boudreaux 7 kills, 4 digs. Sam Rodriguez 21 aces, 4 kills. Gabi Twombly 6 kills. AM 6-5.
▪ Chaminade-Madonna d. Sagemont (25-23, 25-21, 25-15): Danielle Franzosa 23 digs, 4 points. Carly Price 18 assists, 10 points, 6 digs, 4 kills. Angelique Sheerin 9 kills, 2 blocks. CM 6-3.
▪ STA d. Plantation (25-7,25-4, 25-6): Kirsten Mc Lain 4 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces. Kirsten Klos 6 kills, dig.
SWIMMING
▪ Boys’ Results: Westminster Academy 199, Westlake Prep 44. Westminster Academy 210, Coral Springs Christian 14. Westlake Prep 46, Coral Springs Christian 16. Calvary Christian Academy 165,Westminster Academy 137. Calvary Christian Academy 193, Westlake Prep 44. Calvary Christian Academy 205, Coral Springs Christian 16.
▪ Girls’ Results: Westminster Academy 227, Coral Springs Christian 18. Calvary Christian Academy 165, Westminster Academy 146. Calvary Christian Academy 229, Coral Springs Christian 13.
