Westminster Christian wins girls’ volleyball tournament in dominating fashion

The Westminster Christian girls’ volleyball team was unbeatable in the Orlando, Tampa Bay Volleyball Academy Winter Park Showcase on Saturday afternoon.
The undefeated Warriors (11-0) did away with Lake Mary and West Orange in the Gold semifinals and Spruce Creek in the finals.
Nikkia Benitez combined for 31 kills, 17 digs, three blocks and six points in the tournament.
▪ Westminster Christian d. Lake Mary (25-12, 26-24): Nikkia Benitez 12 kills, 10 digs, 6 points. Priscilla Hernandez 8 kills, 14 digs, 12 points. Ingrid Savola 9 points, 5 assists, 5 digs. WC 9-0.
▪ Gold Semifinals — Westminster Christian d. West Orange (26-28, 25-22, 15-11): Sophia Poveda 6 kills, 10 points, 3 aces. Nikkia Benitez 19 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks. Quinn Blanco 27 assists, 11 points, 5 digs. WCS 10-0.
▪ Gold Finals — Westminster Christian d. Spruce Creek (25-23, 23-25, 15-13): Gabrielle Miller 10 points, 3 blocks, 5 digs. Connor Crotty 12 points. Sophie Jimenez 9 digs. WC 11-0.
MORE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Pine Crest d. Tampa Berkley (26-28, 25-23, 15-10): Cassidy Robertson 2 assists, 14 digs. Kylie Bruder 2 kills, block, 26 assists, 12 digs. Graci Luciano kill, 5 blocks.
Plant d. Pine Crest (25-20, 15-15, 15-11): Shari Stenglein ace, 8 kills, 8 digs. Kylie Bruder 4 kills, 2 blocks, 23 assists, 10 digs. Maddie Fowler 4 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs.
▪ Late Friday —Westwood Christian vs. Islands Christian (28-26, 25-16, 25-11): Lauren Amat 27 assists, 4 kills, 6 aces. Christina Molina 16 kills, 5 aces. Erika Lopez 5 kills, 12 points.
CROSS-COUNTRY
▪ STU Bobcat Cross Country Invitational, Girls’ Results — 1. Natalie Varela (GP) 18:38.21, 2. Nicole Matysik (KW) 19:22.06, 3. Jordan Shapiro (PAL) 19:37.33, 4. Beatriz Ruan (RE) 20:17.27, 5. Nicole Martinez (SB) 21:01.59, 6. Hannah Tacher (RE) 21:06.73, 7. Gabriela Gutierrez (SB) 21:07.37, 8. Noemi Kerjean (SB) 21:08.13, 9. Fernanda Garcia Moreno (RE) 21:13.48, 10. Lakeria Gathers (NW) 21:39.46, 11. Julia Villena (SB) 21:46.33, 12. Claire Irigoyen (RE) 21:49.10, 13. Anne Gutierrez (RE) 21:51.33, 14. Kaitlyn Miller (SB) 21:56.22, 15. Alejandra Moros (SB) 21:59.38.
▪ STU Bobcat Cross Country Invitational, Girls’ Results — 1. Will Shine (AMC) 16:33.17, 2. Andy del Valle (FC) 17:23.10, 3. Owen Allen (KW) 17:35.11, 4. Jason Block (KW) 17:50.15, 5. James Cusack (RE) 17:50.45, 6. Tristan Cravello (DC) 18:23.90, 7. Chirstopher Roye (SD) 18:28.73, 8. Ryan Schult (KW) 18:42.06, 9. Peterley Louis (KW) 18:47.80, 10. Aaron Morales (AMC)19:00.57, 11. Zachary Rouviere (PAL) 19:04.28, 12. Alasdair MacEachern (RE) 19:06.75, 13. Ryan Pino (GP) 19:10.21, 14. Alejandro Godinez (AMC) 19:15.46, 15. Jonathan Gill (DC) 19:19.01.
BROWARD
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Berkeley Premier Tournament (Tampa)
▪ Venice d. Cardinal Gibbons (25-14, 25-18).
▪ Lake Highland Prep d. Gibbons (25-20, 25-13).
▪ Carrollwood Day d. Gibbons (28-26, 25-20).
▪ Gibbons d. Lakewood Ranch (27-25, 25-20).
▪ Merritt Island d. Gibbons (25-17, 25-16 25-7). CG 4-8.
SWIMMING
▪ Boys’ Results — SF HEAT 380, Kings Academy 325, Calvary Christian 311, Westminster Academy 304, Northside Christian 216, Westminster Christian 214, Trinity Christian Academy 187.
▪ Girls’ Results — Westminster Academy 325, Kings Academy 322, Trinity Christian Academy 290, Calvary Christian Academy 289, SF HEAT 282, Northside Christian 161, Westminster Christian 136, Coral Springs Christian 29.
Late Friday’s Summary
CORAL GABLES 36
KILLIAN 6
KIL
CG
First downs
5
12
Rushes-yards
23--8
35-256
Passing yards
104
83
Passes
12-18-1
7-13-1
Punts
Fumbles-lost
1-1
1-1
Penalties-yards
19-139
12-100
Field goals-att
0-0
0-0
KIL
0
0
6
0--6
CG
2
14
20
0--36
SCORING SUMMARY
CG-Safety (Killian ball carrier tackled in end zone)
CG-Johnny Ford 2 run (Sebastian Riella kick)
CG-Nick Galuppo 2 run (Riella kick good)
CG-Jamar Thompkins 9 run (John Smithies kick)
CG -Thompkins 34 run (Smithies kick)
KIL -Kewan Smith 62 INT return (run failed)
CG -Thompkins 14 run (Smithies kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- KIL: Morgan 9-(-19), Mentor 1-(-1), Budhram 2-1, Durham 3-2, Rackley 8-9. CG: Berry 1-0, Seballos 2-10, Munroe 5-39, Galuppo 7-43, Ford 7-50, Thompkins 13-114.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- KIL: Rackley 12-18-1, 104. CG: Munroe 2-3-0, 14, Galuppo 5-10-1, 69.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- KIL: Morgan 1-4, Budhram 2-7, Rodriguez 1-11, Anderson 8-82. CG: Romer 3-25, Brooks 4-58.
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Booker T. Washington at Miami Norland, 3:30
Palm Glades Prep at Miami Comm.Charter, 4
Doctors Charter at NW Christian Academy, 4
Somerset Charter at Somerset Academy, 4
Coral Park at Miami Senior, 5
iMater at Monsignor Edward Pace, 5
Marathon at Riviera Prep, 5
Hialeah at Hialeah Gardens, 5
Miami Beach at Dr. Michael Krop, 5
North Miami at American, 5
North Miami Beach at Miami Northwestern, 5
Hebrew Aca. at Coral Springs Chr., 5:30
Keys Gate Charter at Westwood Christian, 6:30
Archbishop Col. at Archimedean, 6:30
Gulliver Prep at Lourdes Academy, 7:15
Miami Carol City at Miami Central, 7:15
Ferguson at Ronald Reagan, 7:15
BOYS’ GOLF
South Dade; Christopher Columbus at Miami Palmetto, Palmetto Golf Course, 3:30
BOWLING
M.Springs at N.Miami, AMF Pembroke Pines, 3
Braddock at Southwest, Bird Bowl, 3
Coral Gables at South Miami, Bird Bowl, 3
American at Goleman, AMF Pembroke Pines, 3
ATM at Hialeah Gardens, AMF Pembroke Pines, 3
Miami Killian at Coral Reef, Bird Bowl, 3
Ferguson at Gulliver Prep, Bird Bowl, 3
Sunset at Palmetto, Bird Bowl, 3
Krop at HML, AMF Pembroke Pines, 3
South Dade at TERRA, Bird Bowl, 3
Central at Reagan, AMF Pembroke Pines, 3
Comments