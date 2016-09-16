High School Sports

September 16, 2016 11:06 PM

Miami Springs gets late homecoming win

BY BILL DALEY

Special to the Miami Herald

In a game that started nearly two hours late due to a weather delay, Miami Springs satisfied its homecoming crowd by notching its first win of the year by beating South Miami 18-12 in a District 16-7A matchup at Milander Stadium on Thursday night.

Springs (1-3, 1-2 in 16-7A) was led by quarterback Jacoby Clark who completed 9-of-18 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Deon Asbury caught six of those passes for 116 yards and one touchdown as Springs built an 18-6 halftime lead and then hung on in the second half. South Miami is 0-4 and winless in three district games.

MORE FOOTBALL

▪ Calvary Christian 42, Coral Glades 0: Robbie Evans ran for 92 yards with a touchdown to lead the visiting Eagles (3-1) to a Gold Coast Conference victory.

Quarterback Skyler Pearcy completed four of nine passes for 92 yards with a pair of touchdowns — both of which were caught by Tiras Shashaty.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Palmer Trinity d. Marathon 25-22, 25-16, 25-15: Ashley Quero 15 kills; Juliette Hamilton 9 digs; Grace Seide 12 kills. PT 5-2.

▪ Westminster Christian d. Apopka 25-13, 25-19: Quinn Blanco 20 assists; Priscilla Hernandez 9 kills; Saskia Hernandez 7 kills. WC 8-0.

▪ Hialeah Gardens d. Mater Lakes 25-19, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15: Enaili Delgado 30 assists; Lucy Rosario 8 points; Bianca Torres 10 points. HG 6-2.

▪ Durango Tournament, Las Vegas — Clovis West (Cali.) d. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-20, 18-25, 25-23: Emma Dixon 10 kills.

▪ St. Thomas Aquinas d. Los Alamitos (Cali.) 25-16, 25-22: Allison Marble 9 kills. STA 10-1.

▪ Sunset d. TERRA 25-20, 19-25, 25-9, 21-25, 15-12: Raven Fong 20 kills, 16 digs; Tania Martinez 12 kills; Cassandra Martinez 20 digs; Vanessa Moscoso 10 kills. Sun 7-2.

▪ Pines Charter d. Flanagan 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 30-28: Irina Amaro 10 points, 10 kills; Kaetlyn Puldon 12 points, 9 kills; Maria Amon 10 points, 14 kills. Pines 8-1.

▪ Miami High d. Norland 25-9, 25-7, 25-14: Nathaly Fernandez 8 aces; Onalis Garcia 10 aces; Diana Aguilar 4 kills; Ashley Rodriguez 6 kills. MHS 4-5.

▪ Pace d. Mater Lakes 25-20, 25-10, 25-18: Vanessa Perez-Robles 13 aces, 15 points; Janelle Rodriquez 8 kills, 7 digs; Alyssa Jean-Jacques 9 points.

BOYS’ GOLF

▪ Miami Country Day 168, Divine Savior inc.: Griffin Steutel 40; Antonio Justo 40; Lisandro Gill (DS) 40; Luis Suarez (DS) 40; Quinn Walker 41; T.J. Mack 47.

GIRLS’ GOLF

▪ Miami Country Day 182, Divine Savior inc.: Sabrina Cabarcos 42; Alicia Cappallaro (DS) 42; Bela Mead 44; Kaylee Parizo 44; Mina Segall 52; Marissa Mola (DS) 53.

