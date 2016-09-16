Gables shuts down Killian

Red jerseys inhaled Killian ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage all night in Coral Gables’ 36-6 win at Tropical Park.
The Cavaliers (4-0) held the Cougars to negative-8 rushing yards in the contest and scores from running back Johnny Ford and Nick Galuppo to snatch a 16-0 first half lead.
After a first quarter safety, Ford scored a two-yard touchdown to put the Cavaliers up 9-0 in the second quarter. Galuppo added his own two-yard score minutes later.
Ford missed the second half with an ankle injury, but the Cavaliers compensated with Jamar Thompkins’ second half explosion.
Thompkins had 13 carries for 114 yards rushing in the game. His trio of scores came within an eight-minute period.
“Johnny Ford is a great player,” Thompkins said. “I had to step up for my little brother. Before the game I told him ‘I got your back no matter what. So I had his back and I stepped up for him. It’s a team game. My O-Lineman got me, they block for me and open holes. It’s them it’s not me.”
Kewan Smith had the Cougars’ only score on a 62-yard interception return with 5:46 to go in the third quarter.
The game featured more than 250 yards in penalties.
“We can get better,” Thompkins said. “We’re never satisfied. I hope my brother can come back. This two backfield is deadly.”
The Cavaliers face Miami High in 14-8A play at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Curtis Park. The Cougars (1-3, 0-1 16-8A) face Varela at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at Tropical Park.
