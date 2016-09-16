High School Sports

September 16, 2016 10:12 PM

Columbus gets two first-half touchdowns from Gomez, beat Stings

BY JOEL DELGADO

Special to the Miami Herald

Columbus running back Yael Gomez punched in a pair of short-yardage touchdowns in the first half to help the Explorers roll past Miami High 31-0 on Friday night.

The Explorers are now 2-2 as they won their District 14-8A opener.

With less than two minutes left in the second, a botched punt allowed Columbus quarterback Macelo Rodriguez to connect with receiver Orlando Hidalgo for a 21-yard touchdown pass to give the Explorers a 21-0 halftime edge.

The Stingarees offense failed to gain traction, finishing the game with 139 yards of total offense.

A nine-minute drive to open the third quarter by Miami High nearly ended in a touchdown, getting as close as the 5. But they failed to find the end zone and Columbus blocked the ensuing field goal attempt to preserve the shutout.

