Braddock’s Hail Mary touchdown goes viral, hits ESPN

Braddock's game-winning Hail Mary play in Thursday's thrilling 27-23 victory over Coral Reef made SportsCenter's highlights early Friday morning.
The play -- a 63-yard pass from freshman quarterback Anthony Cordovi to receiver Steven Stallings -- was first highlighted at the end of Scott Van Pelt's midnight SportsCenter telecast.
The clip, shot by Elite Scouting Services, has since been picked up by MaxPreps and FoxSports.
Stallings, a 5-8, 140-pound junior who had only touched the ball seven times in Braddock’s 57-0 and 41-0 losses to North Miami Beach and Palmetto to start the season, made the winning grab with his back to the end zone at the 32-yard line when the ball deflected off the hands of Barracudas safety Colvin Alford.
READ MORE: Braddock stuns Coral Reef with Hail Mary touchdown pass
Stallings then turned and outran two defensive backs into the end zone, setting off a celebration in the end zone with the entire team.
The score put an exclamation point on Braddock’s first win of the season and dropped District 15-8A rival Coral Reef to 0-4.
Here is the clip of Braddock's Steven Stallings hauling in a game-winning 63-yard TD pass to beat Coral Reef pic.twitter.com/bgnAv6QbCy— Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) September 16, 2016
Comments