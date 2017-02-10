Tiger Woods pulls out of Honda Classic because of back spasms

Tiger Woods will not be playing in the Honda Classic this season.
Woods, suffering from what he calls “ongoing back problems,” announced he will skip his next two tournaments, and that will include the Honda Classic on the Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens Feb. 23-26.
Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic last week because of similar spasms.
So far this year, Woods has played three official rounds on the PGA Tour and European Tour.
Woods was scheduled to play the Genesis Open next week and the Honda the week after that, but he will skip both.
“My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down,” Woods posted on his website. “This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed.”
So is Honda Classic executive director Ken Kennerly.
“Like everybody in golf, we continue to pull for Tiger to get back to being 100 percent healthy and playing the level of golf which he and all of us have enjoyed for two decades,” Kennerly said. “We look forward to his return from this setback.”
