S. Korea’s Lee takes lead in Junior Orange Bowl golf tournament

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine Pause

5:35 Crash leaves bus on edge of drop off in Cuba

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media

1:26 FIU QB leads teammates to church

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

1:54 Mark Richt wins first bowl game as UM head coach

0:23 Miami Hurricanes defeat West Virginia Mountaineers