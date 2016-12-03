Nate Lashley leads by 8 at PGA’s Latinoamerica event

This season on the Latinoamerica Tour, Nate Lashley has been the only golfer to win two tournaments. Now, he looks extremely determined — and in good position — to make it three victories for the year.
Lashley, at 69-64-65 — 198, fashioned an eight-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the PGA’s Shell Championship at Miami’s International Links Melreese Country Club. Augusto Nunez, from Argentina, was in second at 75-66-65 — 206 after Saturday’s round.
“I’m just playing really well,” understated Lashley, who is from Scottsdale, Arizona. “I’m hitting the ball really well.”
I think I only missed one green [Saturday]. I had a lot of birdie chances, hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens, and when I had the chances I made the putts as well. I’m just playing really solid golf, so it’s really nice.”
Comments