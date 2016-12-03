Golf

December 3, 2016 10:00 PM

Nate Lashley leads by 8 at PGA’s Latinoamerica event

By Bill Van Smith

Special to the Miami Herald

This season on the Latinoamerica Tour, Nate Lashley has been the only golfer to win two tournaments. Now, he looks extremely determined — and in good position — to make it three victories for the year.

Lashley, at 69-64-65 — 198, fashioned an eight-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the PGA’s Shell Championship at Miami’s International Links Melreese Country Club. Augusto Nunez, from Argentina, was in second at 75-66-65 — 206 after Saturday’s round.

“I’m just playing really well,” understated Lashley, who is from Scottsdale, Arizona. “I’m hitting the ball really well.”

I think I only missed one green [Saturday]. I had a lot of birdie chances, hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens, and when I had the chances I made the putts as well. I’m just playing really solid golf, so it’s really nice.”

