PGA Tour Latinoamérica bringing event to Miami

An official PGA Tour tournament is returning to Miami.
On Friday, the PGA Tour announced the Latinoamerica Shell Golf Championship will be held Dec. 1-4 at International Links-Melreese Country Club in Miami. After the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral left town following last year’s event, Miami was without a PGA Tour event for the first time in more than a half-century.
Some 60 players will compete in the event with the top 10 advancing to the Web.com Championship, where they can earn their PGA Tour playing card.
Joining the PGA Tour in putting on the event will be The First Tee of Miami and the people who run International Links.
Jack Warfield, president of the Latinoamerica Tour, said, “This is a very special place,” referring to Miami in general and International Links specifically. “For a long time we thought we needed a Latinoamerica championship in Miami. This is one of the most diverse places in the world.”
There are seven alumni of the Latinoamerica Tour currently on the PGA Tour.
