Triple H Levesque talks NXT TakeOver: Chicago, HBK, Ricochet, UK tournament

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Triple H Levesque participated in a media conference call on Wednesday.
The call focused on the latest developments in NXT (like NXT TakeOver: Chicago) and the Performance Center, as well as the upcoming WWE United Kingdom tournament. Some other interesting topics were covered as well.
NXT TakeOver: Chicago is 8 p.m. Saturday live on WWE Network from the Allstate Arena.
Now to the Q&A portion of the conference call.
About NXT alum returning at NXT live events and what he learns from these Q&As.
"It's cool opportunities," he said. "Sometimes when you're at the level those guys are at, they just want to work, and they want to go have fun, or they want to be on the road every night, and want to be doing what they do... Luckily for us, most everybody who was in NXT had such a great time there that even when they're on the main roster, they're almost always all coming back to me, going, 'Hey man, if I'm ever off, and you guys are running shows, I'd love to come work there and do some shows and have fun.'
"The Revival [Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder] there was a week where they were off., when we running some shows. It comes down to giving fans something cool and what they wanted, and it was a unique opportunity to have this really cool surprise appearance... I love it, especially when it's meaningful to that NXT world and means something to that fan base."
About the WWE UK tournament and the future of NXT viewing.
"The plan is sort of, kind of, still the same," he said. "Obviously, it's morphed some. Obviously, it took a lot longer than I would have liked to get to where we are, going back in there and doing this again. In the mean time, I think we've exposed some incredible talent, like Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Wolfgang and Tyler [Bate], to everybody in the world, who weren't getting to see them... Just that part of it has been great."
About that old-school feel on shows and HBK Shawn Michaels rumors.
"One thing I've learned about Shawn over the years is that when it comes to smoke or fire, you need to ask Shawn directly, because rumors swirl around him all the time," he said. "So if you want to know what Shawn is thinking, the only way to really get a direct answer on that is to ask Shawn."
About the respect he has for Paul Ellering and what the future holds for Ellering in NXT.
About Ricochet's tweak and the UK tournament not airing live.
"He just tweaked himself a little bit in the show in Paris," Levesque said. "He's not injured. We just didn't want to take a chance with it with TakeOver just being down the road a bit."
About Danny Burch (aka Martin Stone) and social media training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
About the future of NXT, the idea of more Performance Centers, WWE international, and the way NXT books talent on shows.
About Booby Roode comments and NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan.
"All of Bobby Roode's information is glorious. It's just not accurate always," Levesque said. "We have no current plans for a larger [developmental] facility."
About the Download Festival, the UK tournament, touring and Full Sail Live.
"[NXT] was in England for the Download Festival where the first round of the UK tournament that will take place at Royal Albert Hall on the [June] 18th and 19th," he said. "They went from the Download Festival to Paris — from Paris to Antwerp [Belgium]. They will come back and do Louisville [Kentucky] and Evansville [Indiana] on their way to Chicago on the [June] 16th for TakeOver.
"We will then leave Chicago to fly to London to go to Royal Albert Hall for the UK Tournament, and the second day is kind of a combo show between UK and NXT. That is on the 18th and 19th [June] at Royal Albert Hall. If you saw the UK Tournament last year, I think you can see what to expect with this, the level of talent there that we'll be bringing is off the chart, and I'm really excited for that.
"Shawn Michaels is coming to Europe. Getting Shawn to go anywhere overseas is sometimes difficult, but he's very excited about this. I'll be there, and we'll be crowning a new tournament champion, who will then the second day face the UK Champion Pete Dunne. There will also be a lot of other matches — an NXT women's championship match, Aleister Black and Ricochet teaming up to face Velveteen Dream and EC3 in to me is kind of a dream match in some ways for a lot of people. Very epic. The North American Championship will be defended as will the NXT Tag Team Championships.
"Those will be two incredible nights at Royal Albert Hall, and then we will leave there and come back to the U.S. to do Full Sail NXT [TV] tapings [in Winter Park, near Orlando] on the 21st [June]."
Levesque also discusses the NXT TakeOver: Chicago card.
