Vickie Guerrero, Jenna Van Muscles, pro wrestling events in South Florida

WWE alum Vickie Guerrero was in South Florida recently for a Fighting Evolution Wrestling show at Coral Springs High School.
Rodolfo Roman, who provides Spanish commentary for FEW international TV tapings, interviewed Guerrero, wife of the late, great Eddy Guerrero and mom to NXT alum Raquel Diaz.
As the new Chief Operating Officer of FEW and a former WWE general manager, what does she think of a tournament named after Eddie?
“I always dream about that, “ she said. “Me and the girls, we always talk about If Eddie could be relived in some way, to have a tournament. It's never too late, so we'll see if that happens. I hope if WWE Is listening or watching, I’d love to see Eddie Guerrero have his own tournament name.”
In FEW, Guerrero was reunited with WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who is the FEW GM.
Excuse Me.
"We've gone through a lot of history together," she said. "He's fired me. I've fired him. It's a love-hate relationship."
She made sure to note: "I love Teddy. He is a great guy, who showed me a lot of things — how to work the camera, how to do my promos. I'm indebted to him for many things."
For the complete interview, click below.
Visit:
For information on the FEW wrestling training center in Miami, call 305-742-0353.
-CCW in Coral Springs and Miami
Coastal Championship Wrestling, featuring WWE alum Alberto Del Rio (aka TNA Impact Wrestling alum Alberto el Patron), WWE alum Kaitlyn (Celeste), WCW and WWE alum The Nasty Boys (Knobbs and Sags) and WWE alum Hugo Savinovich, is Saturday at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in (South Florida) Coral Springs.
Also, former WCW and Impact Wrestling ring announcer David Penzer, lucha libre royalty Hijo de Dos Caras, CCW Champ Santos, Puerto Rican sensation Boricua Guererro, CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden, CCW Southeastern Champ Stryker Ramirez with Erik Effron, Cha Cha Charlie, the Jurassic Juggernaut Vince Steele, Johnny Walker, the Technical Alchemist David Mercury with Big Daddy Wiley, Jake St. Patrick, Vanilla Vargas and more.
Bell time 8 p.m.
CCW will be in Miami on Sunday, at noon at the Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market.
Admission free. Parking $1.
- My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments