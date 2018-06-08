Interview with Eric Bischoff about Legends of the Ring in South Florida

Eric Bischoff, a former top pro wrestling executive and on-air talent, is in South Florida to host the Legends of the Ring -- featuring pro wrestling and pop culture icons Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair -- with emcee Jimmy Hart on Saturday at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood.
Where else can you find — one spot — that echelon of talent from any entertainment, music or sport genre? It would be like LeBron James and Michael Jordan or Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali together.
"I think it is in regard to Hulk and Ric for sure," Bischoff said. "Hulk grew up here in Florida. He really began his career here in Florida. Ric Flair spent a majority of his early years here in Florida with guys like Dusty Rhodes and Eddie Graham and so many great, prominent wrestlers of their era.
"Florida was a hotbed of professional wrestling, one of the hottest in the country. So to have an opportunity to be out on the stage with guys like Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair -- two of the biggest names in the history of the business bar none. You can ask anyone at the event, 'Who would you like to see on your Mount Rushmore?' I guarantee you both Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are going to be on that mountain."
If the event -- with these kings of the mountain -- is a hit, could it lead to more shows at other Hard Rock sites around the world?
"I think so. That's the discussion," Bischoff said. "I'm not really involved in that side of things, but I'm certainly aware of conversations taking place. Because of the amazing turnout Hulk and Ric can get, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is a perfect partner for it, and of course, there are other Hard Rock Hotel & Casinos all over the world."
Bischoff has traveled the world, wearing many hats successfully in the business -- in front of the camera and behind it. He also has done quite well producing TV shows along with Jason Hervey (The Wonder Years).
The day before the legends show, Bischoff was inside the Hard Rock Event Center with me to discuss Hogan, Flair, Hart and being involved in a one-of-a-kind event of this magnitude.
"It's great for so many reasons," Bischoff said. "First and foremost, Hulk Hogan is probably my best friend, so to be able to be out in front of the people and be on stage and entertain people -- albeit it's a lot different now than it used to be back in the day -- to get out in front of the fans and engage and entertain with Hulk is a big deal.
"And I'm extremely close to Ric. We've got such long histories together. And Jimmy Hart. It's kind of like a Homecoming, but we get to have the Homecoming in front of a big crowd, a very large, appreciative audience. So it means a lot to me."
With these four legends together, it makes for an interesting Mount Rushmore of talent when discussing pro wrestling, pop culture and entertainment (TV, movies and music) combined.
"For me to be able to participate with Jimmy Hart, who's also a legend in his own right, here in Florida in particular, where so many of the fans -- many of them grew up watching Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan with their moms and dads, because wrestling is a generational thing...
"There will be 60-70-year-old people in the audience, who were in their 30s back in the day watching Hulk and Ric in the beginning of their careers. There will be people in their 20s. There will be kids here who have watched Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair on the WWE Network. So there's an entire generation of fans that weren't even conceived to be born yet that are fans because wrestling is such a generational thing."
Hogan and Flair will participate in a pre-show meet-n-greet together and then enter the arena for a Q&A with fans (unscripted) at 9 p.m.
Bischoff recently started a weekly podcast "83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff" on Westwood One, co-hosted by podcast maven Conrad Thompson (Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard).
To view more with Eric Bischoff about the event, click below.
Legends of the Ring
Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair with Eric Bischoff and Jimmy Hart
9 p.m. Saturday, June 9
Hard Rock Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
In South Florida near Hollywood
Tickets cost $155 for special reserved seating or $280 which includes access to the 8 p.m. meet and greet with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.
All seats (some $75) are reserved and available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.myhrl.com, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000. Doors open one hour prior to show start time. Additional fees may apply.
For more information, call 800-937-0010, visit online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, or follow on Facebook: FacebookSeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: TwitterHardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly
My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments