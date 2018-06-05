CCW's Cha Cha Charlie with former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore in New York City

Have you seen the video of Enzo Amore appearing in Times Square in New York City with 10,000 fans outside, cheering and showing their support for the former WWE Superstar?
You can see that South Florida's own Cha Cha Charlie was part of the group accompanying Amore, who then went inside a famous recording studio to cut another hip-hop-style song.
"The guy's talented," Charlie said. "He recorded the whole song within less than three hours. The whole production, everything was pretty good."
That was fresh off the heels of Amore's first effort, just released, where he powerfully addressed the situation, causing his release from WWE. Amore, who maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, was recently cleared of the accusations.
"He dropped his music video that day. He told his fans he was going to be in Times Square, where he wanted all his fans to show up for his big announcement. Out of nowhere, he dropped a message to his fans on social media, and about 10,000 people showed up to support Enzo Amore. It was amazing."
#TIMESQUARE ..... holy #THATSAMORE! pic.twitter.com/yTocOvYfhA— real1 (@real1) May 29, 2018
Charlie, an indie wrestler, was in town for a Legendary Action Wrestling show during Memorial Day Weekend. After winning LAW gold, he and fellow indie wrestler the Jurassic Juggernaut Vince Steele provided assistance and security for Amore as he made his way through the large crowd and into the recording studio. Amore thanked fans, and he and his entourage tossed T-shirts to them.
"Enzo gave me the call. He told me that he needed my support and my help," Charlie said. "No questions asked. No ifs, ands or buts. I was right there, and I was there to support him."
The connection between Amore, Cha Cha Charlie and Vince Steele was made possible by Dennis Castillo, aka Tazz All Pro (@TAZZALLPRO). NOTE: Not the ECW and WWE alum.
It’s luv my brother I’m here let’s shake up the world @real1 pic.twitter.com/V8YSxEMWxb— TAZZALLPRO (@TAZZALLPRO) June 1, 2018
Charlie, took a break from training at the Main Event Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, to discuss his busy and cool Memorial Day Weekend in New York.
Cha Cha Charlie and the Jurassic Juggernaut Vince Steele will be wrestling for CCW on Saturday, June 23 in South Florida at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym.
List of upcoming pro wrestling events and shows in SouthFlorida.
-BluePrint Pro in Deerfield Beach
American Top Team's King Mo and John Hartnett, Beastly Brody, J Spade, Omar Amire with Skinny Vinny, Effy, Awaken (Wolfe Taylor and Leon Scott), Saieve Al Sabah, Bu Ku Dao, Tony Storm, and more.
Your ring announcer is WSVN Ch.7’s Chris Van Vliet of Deco Drive.
Visit https://blueprintprowrestling.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blueprintprowrestling/
-FEW in Coral Springs
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. June 9 at Coral Springs High School, 7201 W. Sample Rd. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.
WWE alum Vickie Guerrero, former WWE Tag Team Champs The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, WWE alum Elijah Burke (aka Impact Wrestling’s The Pope D’Angelo Dinero), JB Cool, and more.
Visit:
For information on the FEW wrestling training center in Miami, call 305-742-0353.
-Legends of the Ring near Hollywood
Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair present “Legends of the Ring” with emcee Jimmy Hart and host Eric Bischoff at 9 p.m. June 9 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in (South Florida) Hollywood.
What a concept to bring Hogan, Flair, Hart and Bischoff together. Truly a great event featuring two of the greatest all-time in pro wrestling and pop culture (along with two of the top personalities in the business). Fans can listen to their anecdotes and stories -- and they have plenty -- as well as ask them questions.
Where else can you find -- in one place at one time -- that echelon of talent from any entertainment, music or sport genre.
Tickets cost $155 for reserved seating or $280 which includes access to the 8 p.m. meet and greet with HulkHogan and Ric Flair.
All seats are reserved and available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.myhrl.com, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000.
Doors open one hour prior to show start time. Additional fees may apply.
For more information, call 800-937-0010, visit online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, follow on Facebook: @SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.
-Ronin Pro in Pembroke Pines
Simon Grimm (WWE and NXT alum Simon Gotch) makes his Ronin Pro Wrestling debut at Ronin19 on June 16 at the Broward College South Gym in Pembroke Pines.
Grimm/Gotch is a former NXT Tag Team Champion as one-half of The Vaudevillains.
WWE alum Gangrel, Alex Chamberlain, The Greek God Papadon, Mik Drake, Mike Orlando, Main Man Malken with Amy Rose, and Saieve Al Sabah.
More talent to be announced.
For information, visit:
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
Twitter:https://twitter.com/RONINpw
-Gangrel's Wrestling Asylum in Dania Beach
Gangrel's Wrestling Asylum, run by WWE alum Gangrel, hosts its next show at 4 p.m. June 17 at its training facility in Dania Beach.
GWA Champ British Wolf, The Lucero Twins (Tiffany and Nicolth), TC Read, Rocky Radley (Lea Nox), Flex Stud Magnum, Snakemaster Abudadein, Chico Adams and more.
TwitterGangrelsWrestlingAsylum
FacebookGangrelsWrestlingAsylum
- My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
