UFC fighter Colby Covington backs up his pro wrestling-style trash talking

The outspoken Colby "Chaos" Covington says he will make UFC great again.
"I'm the main event. I'm the attraction," Covington said. "[UFC president] Dana White knows I'm good for business."
Proof is in the octagon. Covington, the No. 3 welterweight in UFC, fights No. 2 Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC 225 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.
Covington noted: "It''s the same arena Michael Jordan used to play. How ironic, because the greatest all time in fighting is about to go where the greatest of all time in basketball used to play, and I'm going to do the same thing. It's gonna be a dunk competition June 9 live on pay-per-view. Don't miss it."
Originally from California, Covington, 33, trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek.
During American Top Tteam Media Day last month, he discussed his showmanship, being in the main event at UFC 225, high school and college wrestling, joining American Top Team, and more.
To say Covington delivers pro wrestling-style banter would be an understatement.
"I'm taking 10 pounds of gold," he said, "and RDA is leaving the octagon on a stretcher."
At 13-1 in MMA (8-1 in UFC), Covington backs it up. His actions and words are reminiscent of a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. Woooo.
"That's the same plan I'm on right now," he said. "The limousine riding. The chicks. All the private jets. I'm on the Ric Flair plan."
A big-time pro wrestling fan, Covington discussed participating in a pro wrestling angle last year with Team American Top Team in Impact Wrestling on Pop TV. He joined Bobby Lashley, John Hartnett, American Top Team founders Dan Lambert and Conan Silveira, and King Mo Lawal against Team Impact Wrestling which included Moose and Stephan Bonner.
"Dan Lambert presented it to me. That guy is Mr. One Line. Mr. One Take. That guy can shoot a promo like none other. He goes on the mic, and he's flawless.
"He brought the idea to me. It was a great angle. It was a great opportunity to go to Impact. Go out there and beat up some pro wrestlers. Those guys think they're tough, but they don't know what tough is. "
Covington also talks becoming friends with Impact Wrestling star and major MMA fan KM, his WWE aspirations, Ronda Rousey transitioning to WWE, learning nutrition from ECW-WCW-WWE alum Stevie Richards, the UFC, his focus on the championship fight, and WWE alum CM Punk also on the card at UFC 225 in Chicago — Punk's hometown.
Covington is not only smart with his mind and mouth in the MMA world, but he also boasts a bachelor's degree in sociology from Oregon State University, where he starred in NCAA Division I wrestling. He became an All-American. A state high school champ, he was an All-American wrestler in junior college, too.
That set the groundwork for his transition to MMA.
"This has been amazing. A dream come true," he said. "A lot more notoriety. A lot more chicks. A lot more money. It's everything I could have dreamed for."
Like Brock Lesnar, Lashley, Rousey, Josh Barnett, Tom Lawlor, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, Ken Shamrock, and Dan Severn, someday, Covington will also transition to pro wrestling on a regular basis.
"I am a big wrestling fan," he said. "I loved The Rock. 'If you smelllllll what The Rock is cooking.' Obviously Ric Flair. I'm an advocate of Ric Flair. I live by his lifestyle."
His lifestyle these days focuses on MMA and conquering UFC, but he still has an eye on the pro wrestling scene.
"I'm gonna do a better job [in pro wrestling] than Ronda. She's been marking out [in WWE]," he said. "She's not acting like the same person she was [chuckle] in UFC. She's been like a little, giddy school girl.
"The real Ronda Rousey is the one who was in the girl's face, talking crap, never wanting to shake girls' hands. No sportsman in UFC, but now she's a a babyface. How can you make that kind of turn? It doesn't make sense to me, but I'll let that be up to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for making those decisions."
He added: "That stuff's not gonna get to me. I'm gonna be the same person. The heel. The super villain. The bad guy. If they pay me for my services, I'm gonna come over there and do a good job."
Just imagine what UFC will be like if Covington wins the gold at UFC 225. I can't wait to find out.
