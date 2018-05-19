Comedian Kevin Hart teams with WWE Hall of Famer Mean Gene Okerlund in Dew commercial

This is what happens when "Mean" Gene Okerlund and Kevin Hart get together on screen.
MTN DEW KICKSTART paired the WWE Hall of Fame legend and the hardest-working-man-in-show-biz in a commercial that’s part of the new “Give Your Head a MTN DEW KICKSTART” campaign.
As the face of the brand, Kevin takes viewers inside his head as he gets a refreshing boost from a Mtn Dew Kickstart.
The iconic “Mean” Gene interviews Hart, who channels the spirit of the legendary “Macho Man” Randy Savage (with some Hulk Hogan and Koko B. Ware influences).
Hart is a long-time wrestling fan. He was a guest host on WWE Monday Night Raw in 2014.
Video with Hart adding color commentary during a WWE match.
From Press Release:
Mountain Dew unveiled its "Give Your Head a MTN DEW KICKSTART" campaign, featuring actor, comedian and overall hardest-working-man-in-show-biz, Kevin Hart. This marks the first time DEW Nation will see Kevin, the face of the brand, in a DEW commercial, venturing inside his head – literally – as he drinks a MTN DEW KICKSTART.
MTN DEW KICKSTART, made with real fruit juice and now available nationwide in 11 awesome flavors, provides a great-tasting, refreshing boost.
The commercials are part of the year-long partnership between Kevin and MTN DEW KICKSTART that includes a 360-degree marketing campaign (TV, digital, social and experiential) and integration with Kevin's Irresponsible Tour.
Comments