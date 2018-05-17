Check out this list of pro wrestling shows and top pro wrestlers in South Florida

WWE alum James Ellsworth was in town recently at a Fighting Evolution Wrestling show at Coral Springs High School.
Rodolfo Roman of The Roman Show caught up with him for a video chat.
Ellsworth said his success in WWE was unexpected.
-Platinum Pro in Cooper City
Two top young talents on the Florida indie wrestling scene Brandi Lauren and Lea Nox will wrestle each other as Platinum Pro Wrestling presents LuchaMania 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19 at the American Legion Hall Post 321 in Cooper City.
Along with the indies, Lauren worked for Impact Wrestling as Ava Storie, and she competed for Ring of Honor's Women of Honor as Brandi Lauren. Nox worked several promotions including Afa The Wild Samoan's WXW, JB Cool's FEW and Gangrel's Wrestling Asylum.
Also in the women's division at Platinum Pro LuchaMania 2, PPW Starlight Champion Dynamite Didi vs. Jayme Jameson.
Plus, PPW Silverweight Champion Maxx Stardom vs. up-n-comer Saieve Al Sabah.
PPW Doubles Division Champions TECH (T.C. Read and Mike Monroe) with Gentleman Jim Sherbert vs. The Coda.
Alex Chamberlain vs. Chris Silvio.
C.J. O'Doyle with Fabulous Frank vs. Dante Carter.
Dez Griffin vs. Chuckles the clown.
Team Montoya (Larry Lane and Chris Charger) vs. Team Magnum (Derek Dominick and Max A. Million).
Also, New Blood Rizing (JDawg Brooks and Madd Dawg Williams) and more.
Visit facebook.com/platinumprowrestling.
Michael Melchor of The GorillaPosition.com featured Platinum Pro.
ClickThisLinkForThePlatinumProStory
-Ronin Pro in Fort Pierce
Ronin Pro Wrestling is teaming with Wrestling For Warriors on May 26 at Collector’s Comic Con at the St. Lucie Shrine Club, 4600 Oleander Ave. in Fort Pierce. The one-ay event, running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., will host celebrities from the comic book and professional wrestling worlds.
There will also be a professional wrestling show at the end of the evening with many local stars and some former WWE Superstars.Scheduled include WWE alums Billy Gunn and Adam Rose. They will be competing and available for meet-n-greets.
Collector’s Comic Con selected Wrestling For Warriors as one of the charities to benefit this year. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit children fighting against disability or life threatening illness.
Visit
https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
and
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/collectors-comic-con-featuring-wrestling-for-warriors-tickets-44312956245
- WWE NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE NXT is 7:30 p.m. June 2 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.
See the future of Raw and SmackDown today.
BluePrint Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. June 9 at the DS SportsPlex, 3650 SW 10th St., off Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach.
ECW original Tommy Dreamer, who also worked for Impact Wrestling and WWE, will be there, as well as WWE and NXT alum Simon Gotch (Simon Grimm).
American Top Team's King Mo and John Hartnett, Beastly Brody, J Spade, Omar Amire with Skinny Vinny, Effy, Awaken (Wolfe Taylor and Leon Scott), Saieve Al Sabah, Bu Ku Dao, Tony Storm, and more.
Your ring announcer is WSVN Ch.7’s Chris Van Vliet of Deco Drive.
Visit https://blueprintprowrestling.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blueprintprowrestling/
-Legends of the Ring near Hollywood
Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair present “Legends of the Ring” with emcee Jimmy Hart and host Eric Bischoff at 9 p.m. June 9 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in (South Florida) Hollywood.
What a concept to bring Hogan, Flair, Hart and Bischoff together. Truly a great event featuring two of the greatest all-time in pro wrestling and pop culture (along with two of the top personalities in the business). Fans can listen to their anecdotes and stories -- and they have plenty -- as well as ask them questions.
Where else can you find -- in one place at one time -- that echelon of talent from any entertainment, music or sport genre.
Tickets cost $155 for reserved seating or $280 which includes access to the 8 p.m. meet and greet with HulkHogan and Ric Flair.
All seats are reserved and available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.myhrl.com, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000.
Doors open one hour prior to show start time. Additional fees may apply.
For more information, call 800-937-0010, visit online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, follow on Facebook: @SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.
-Ronin Pro in Pembroke Pines
Simon Grimm (WWE and NXT alum Simon Gotch) makes his Ronin Pro Wrestling debut at Ronin19 on June 16 at the Broward College South Gym in Pembroke Pines.
Grimm is a former NXT Tag Team Champion as one-half of The Vaudevillains.
WWE alum Gangrel, Alex Chamberlain, The Greek God Papadon, Mik Drake, Mike Orlando, Main Man Malken with Amy Rose, and Saieve Al Sabah.
More talent to be announced.
For information, visit:
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
Twitter:https://twitter.com/RONINpw
-Gangrel's Wrestling Asylum in Dania Beach
Gangrel's Wrestling Asylum, run by WWE alum Gangrel, hosts its next show at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 17 at its training facility in Dania Beach.
The GWA Champ British Wolf, The Lucero Twins (Tiffany and Nicolth), TC Read, Lea Nox, Flex Stud Magnum, Snakemaster Abudadein, Chico Adams and more.
TwitterGangrelsWrestlingAsylum
FacebookGangrelsWrestlingAsylum
Speaking of Chico Adams, Michael Melchor of TheGorillaPosition.com produced a video featuring Adams, who made his first appearance for WWE NXT in April. What does the future hold for the Orlando-based wrestler?
Here is the link to the story and video:
-CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling with WWE alum Alberto Del Rio (aka TNA Impact Wrestling alum Alberto el Patron) is 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N.University Dr.in (South Florida) Coral Springs.
Also, WCW and WWE alum The Nasty Boys (Knobbs and Sags), lucha libre royalty Hijo de Dos Caras, CCW Champ Santos, Puerto Rican sensation Boricua Guererro, CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden, Cha Cha Charlie, the Jurassic Juggernaut Vince Steele, and more.
Visit
www.coastalchampionshipwrestling.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.
- My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
