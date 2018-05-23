UFC's Jessica Aguilar, a former champ, co-owns juice bar inside where she trains

When an athlete's pro career is over, what's next?
Well, UFC fighter Jessica Jag Aguilar already has that figured out. Actually, her life after in-octagon competition has already started, even though she still competes.
Aguilar, 36, a South Florida resident, trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek. When she's done with her workout, she walks a few steps to work her other job, co-owning a juice bar, Carbon, inside the spacious ATT facility.
"I've been part of American Top Team for 12 years. I was the first female to start the camp in the old facility, and my relationship with [ATT Founder] Dan [Lambert] has always been really good," Jessica said. "He's seen how hard I've worked and where I came from. I started from nothing to where I became a world champion in this sport."
It's an interesting story for Aguilar, born in Mexico and raised in Houston, to reflect on her journey in the fight game and now business world. She is not only a skilled mixed martial artist but also an entrepreneur, complementing the skill set of her business and life partner Elena Rodriguez.
When American Top Team decided to open a larger, all-purpose training site not far from its original location which was nestled within a warehouse development, Aguilar and Rodriguez began brainstorming. Rodriguez, a graduate of Florida International University is well-versed in science and nutrition.
"When they were talking about opening this new facility, Elena was like, 'Maybe we can do something there,'" Aguilar said. "Elena had her degree, and she didn't want to work in the clinical environment anymore. So she learned how to run a juice bar, and we presented a business plan to Dan, and he said, 'Let's do it.'"
Carbon is organic, GMO free, Fair Trade. Bowls, juices, salads and smoothies are the specialties. Coffee types and oats, plenty of oats, also fill the menu.
The new, more spacious ATT off State Road 7/441 and the Sawgrass Expressway opened about two years ago, and Carbon followed shortly after, taking advantage of a built-in customer base.
Aguilar, an inspiration in the fight game, is also inspiring in the business world, proving there is life after MMA.
Not ready to quit her night job, though, she continues to fight. She still loves it.
And Aguilar, a former WSOF women's strawweight champ, is preparing for her June 1 fight against Jodie Esquibel in Utica, New York, part of UFC Fight Night on FS1.
Aguilar (19-6) against Esquibel (6-3) will be part of the early prelims, available on UFC Fight Pass.
