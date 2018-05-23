UFC's Jessica Aguilar, a former champ, co-owns juice bar inside where she trains

UFC fighter Jessica Jag Aguilar (left) is also an entrepreneur, teaming with her business and life partner Elena Rodriguez to create Carbon juice bar, nestled inside the place she trains, the spacious American Top Team facility in Coconut Creek. Aguilar, a former strawweight champ, fights Jodie Esquibel on June 1 in Utica, N.Y. as part of UFC Fight Night on FS1. Photo By Jim Varsallone