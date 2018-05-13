Why two of the top light-heavyweights of the decade may never face each other in the ring

With each fighter approaching a new bout cycle, Adonis Stevenson and Sergey Kovalev again have reminded fight fans why they will likely never face each other.
Arguably the top light-heavyweights of the decade, Stevenson and Kovalev, instead, have 18 different opponents in their respective runs as champions. Kovalev added to the doubts of a fight against Stevenson after he confirmed his next challenger Saturday.
A part-time Fort Lauderdale resident, Kovalev will defend his World Boxing Organization title against Eleider Alvarez Aug. 4 in Atlantic City.
“I want to fight the best in the division,” Kovalev said. “Alvarez took the fight with me without hesitation.”
Stevenson, meanwhile, will make the ninth defense of his World Boxing Council belt against former super-middleweight champion Badou Jack Saturday in Toronto.
“Badou Jack is an excellent opponent,” Stevenson said. “He’s smart, he’s been a world champion and he’s shown he’s a true competitor. But I am the best light-heavyweight in the world and Toronto and the world will see that on (Saturday).”
As much as Stevenson and Kovalev hype the next opponents’ credentials, an obvious void continues to exist on their fight dockets. And this vacuum was not anticipated to linger when they first became champions.
Earlier in their championship reigns, a fight between Stevenson and Kovalev seemed possible. Both fought on HBO and the link of being showcased on the same network helps reduce match-making obstacles.
But any hope of a fight ended after Stevenson signed with Premier Boxing Champions, the company overseen by influential manager Al Haymon. For Stevenson, joining Premier Boxing also meant a shift to Showtime, the premium network that televises Haymon’s signature fighters.
The distancing of a fight between the division’s dominant fighters became obvious with their respective championship bouts. It appeared as if the two champions fought in separate weight classes because Stevenson and Kovalev didn’t have a common opponent among their combined title defenses.
There is the rare occasion when fighters resolve promotional differences, such as when Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquaio finally fought three years ago. Mayweather and Pacquiao also teased fans for six years before agreeing to fight.
More than likely, though, the boxing public will file Stevenson-Kovalev among the fights that never happened.
Lomachenko wins
Ukraine’s Vasyl Lomachenko further cemented his status as one of the sport’s top fighters after a 10th round knockout win over defending champion Jorge Linares Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. The victory earned Lomachenko the World Boxing Association lightweight title.
Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) overcame the first knockdown of his career in the sixth round, when Linares (44-4) dropped him with a right to the head. Despite the knockdown, Lomachenko continued to dictate pace as he landed solid combinations from different angles that caused swelling above Linares’ right eye.
Two minutes into the 10th round, Lomachenko landed multiple combinations to the head and a left hook to the body that floored Linares. Referee Ricky Gonzalez counted Linares out at 2:08 of the round.
With the victory, Lomachenko now has won world titles in three separate divisions.
Ali's reign ends
Late Saturday, another champion’s reign ended after Mexico’s Jaime Munguia scored a fourth-round technical knockout victory over Sadam Ali to capture the WBO junior-middleweight title in Verona, New York.
A late replacement for Liam Smith, who withdrew because of an illness, Munguia overwhelmed Ali with three knockdowns in the first two rounds.
Early in the fourth, Munguia (29-0, 25 KOs) again floored a fading Ali (26-2) with a timely placed left hook to the chin. Referee Gary Rosato waived the 10 count and stopped the fight at 1:02 of the round.
Coming up
Thursday (10 p.m., ESPN2): Romero Duno vs. Gilberto Gonzalez, 10, lightweights.
Saturday (10 p.m., Showtime): Gary Russell Jr. vs. Joseph Diaz, 12, for Russell’s WBC featherweight title; Adonis Stevenson vs. Badou Jack, 12, for Stevenson’s WBC light-heavyweight title.
Comments