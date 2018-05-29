Impact Wrestling conducts different type of fun, interactive events for fans

The Felipe family (Doisy, Samara, Dalila, Sahar) of Miami participated in the Impact Wrestling Bowling Tournament last month at the new Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Orlando. They bowled with Impact Wrestling stars Konnan, Ortiz and Santana of LAX as well as Lucha Royalty Taya Valkyrie, Aerostar, Drago and Impact Wrestling Champ Pentagon Jr. (aka Lucha Underground Champ Pentagon Dark). The bowling tournament was part of the Impact Wrestling VIP Package for fans as Impact also conducted its Redemption PPV and Pop TV tapings at Universal Studios Florida. Impact will offer a VIP Package in June for tapings in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Photo By Jim Varsallone