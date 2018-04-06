Overcoming drugs, pro wrestling changed life of this ROH Supercard of Honor wrestler

It takes a real man to accept life’s challenges and overcome life’s difficulties.
Silas Young, 38, has not only been doing that in the ring but also in his personal life.
He dubbed himself The Last Real Man, and it’s hard to argue, especially when learning of his past and the later transformation.
Growing up in Wisconsin with five older brothers, they all watched wrestling.
He played sports, but it didn’t drive him. School was not his forte, either.
With no academic plans, athletic pursuits or career interests, Young turned to drugs. He became an addict.
What turned his life around — provided hope, promise, the chance of overcoming this nasty habit — centered on the squared circle.
Through a friend, Young became a pro wrestler. For the first time in his life, he really enjoyed something, and he became good at it.
Pro wrestling gave him so much: a career, his wife, their son, his life.
Thus, it saved him, and now he is the one giving back to pro wrestling, helping elevate talent, like his “Best Friend” The Beer City Bruiser in Ring of Honor.
Young is also helping himself, earning a spot on ROH’s Supercard of Honor 12 on Saturday in New Orleans.
In an audio interview, Young discusses ROH Supercard of Honor, Beer City Bruiser, growing up in Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers, his brothers, gymnastics, his pro wrestling start, WWE, Ohio Valley Wrestling, Evolve, Gabe Sapolsky, Ring of Honor, a ROH return, his wife who is a pro wrestling valet and more.
Young, who debuted in 2002, talls about how pro wrestling changed his life, his son’s reaction to him winning the ROH TV title, he and his son’s favorite wrestlers (is it The Last Real Man?), the change in pro wrestling, the inspiration for The Last Real Man persona, his plans during and after his Supercard of Honor 12 TV title match, overcoming a drug addiction and advice to others going through it or how to stay away from it.
The Last Real Man in a Last Man Standing Match
For a preview of The Last Real Man Silas Young attempting to regain the Ring of Honor TV Title from Kenny King in a Last Man Standing Match at ROH Supercard 12 in New Orleans
