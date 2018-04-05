Ready for WrestleMania New Orleans, this Advocate talks WWE future and Enes Kanter

Drawing inspiration from his father, a trial attorney, Paul Heyman chose the word ‘Advocate’ when presenting his role to WWE in representing The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar on WWE television.
He used it, and it worked.
So, as he’s done at past super shows, The Advocate will once again proudly walk his client -- the WWE Universal Champ -- to the ring at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8 streaming live on WWE Network from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Lesnar will defend the title against his nemesis Roman Reigns, before another WrestleMania sold-out crowd.
Also during WrestleMania Week, Heyman will be an integral part of the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony on Friday, April 6 on WWE Network from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. He will induct Bill Goldberg.
Heyman discusses in-depth his inspiration to use the term Advocate; what made Goldberg reach top success so quickly; the ECW origins of The Dudley Boyz, who will also be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame; and more. Note: Heyman, who ran ECW in the 1990s, was instrumental in the creative and formation of The Dudley Boyz.
—
Heyman talks about if his kids have any interest in pro wrestling/sports entertainment; hypothetically becoming The Advocate for new WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey (another former UFC champ) or New York Knicks center and friend Enes Kanter; he and Brock Lesnar’s future after WrestleMania 34 (with their WWE contracts expiring) and more.
—
@WWE Helll Yeahhh!!#TheTurkishDelight https://t.co/kxIG2moiFS— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) February 22, 2018
—
WWE WrestleMania 34
WWE WrestleMania 34 will be live from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 8 and streamed live around the world on WWE Network.
Pre-show is 5 p.m. ET. Main show drop kicks-off at 7 p.m. ET.
Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman defends the WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns.
What does @HeymanHustle have planned for @BrockLesnar and @WWERomanReigns' face-to-face this Monday on #RAW? Just wait, @WWEUniverse... #WWEMinny pic.twitter.com/S7lkXADCAf— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2018
Lesnar vs. Reigns preview:
Click: http://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/wrestlemania-34/brock-lesnar-vs-roman-reigns
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon team to face Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.
AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Title.
Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn - If Owens and Zayn win, they will be rehired.
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title.
The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor for the WWE Intercontinental Title.
The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan) for the WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles.
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Raw Women’s Title.
Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev for the WWE U.S. Title.
Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Braun Strowman and TBD for the Raw Tag Team Titles.
André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal
Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title
WWE Hall of Fame 2018
The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony for the Class of 2018 is 8 p.m. ET Friday, April 6 streaming live on WWE Network from the Smoothie King Center during WrestleMania Week in New Orleans.
That class features Bill Goldberg (inducted by Paul Heyman), The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von) (inducted by Edge and Christian), Jeff Jarrett (inducted by Road Dogg Jesse James), Mark Henry (inducted by The Big Show), Ivory (inducted by Molly Holly), Hillbilly Jim (inducted by Jimmy Hart), Kid Rock (Celebrity) and Jarrius JJ Robertson (Warrior Award) (inducted by WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior).
For information, click:
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wwe-hall-of-fame/wwe-hall-of-fame-2018
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wwe-hall-of-fame
WrestleMania Week
WrestleMania is a week-long celebration, which includes the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Friday); NXT TakeOver (Saturday); Monday Night Raw (Monday); and SmackDown Live (Tuesday) all at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
WrestleMania Twitter: https://twitter.com/WrestleMania
WWE WrestleMania Axxess fan interaction is from Thursday, April 5-Sunday, April 8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. For information, click this link:
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/article/wrestlemania-axxess-tickets
Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar, WWE
On the Web and Social media
Heyman website: http://www.heymanhustle.com/
Paul Heyman and his Looking 4 Larry Agency agency have entered a long-term partnership with Roy Bank’s Banca Studio to produce unscripted content across multiple platforms.
Heyman business website: http://www.looking4larry.com/
Heyman bio: http://www.wwe.com/superstars/paul-heyman
Lesnar bio: http://www.wwe.com/superstars/brock-lesnar
Heyman Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeymanHustle
Heyman Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paulheyman/?hl=en
Lesnar Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrockLesnar
