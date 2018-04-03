WWE exec, wrestler, future Hall of Famer talks NXT TakeOver in New Orleans and more

WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative Paul Triple H Levesque conducted a media conference call Q&A on March 30.
Levesque is gearing for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans — a big part of WrestleMania 34 Week — on Saturday live on WWE Network from the Smoothie King Center.
Below are audio clips from the Q&A.
Levesque discusses NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, the Andre the Giant HBO documentary, the company plans with the North American Title and if there are any plans for another women’s title.
Levesque talks about NXT talent elevating to the main roster and other companies running shows during WrestleMania Week in the host city/county.
Levesque notes the history of the North American Title, the Andre the Giant HBO documentary and the length of an NXT show and explains any angle overlap between NXT and Raw and SmackDown.
Levesque covers 205 Live and WWE Superstar and NXT alum Elias Samson.
Levesque tackles athletes from other sports like football and MMA in NXT and on the main roster.
Levesque closes with talent improvement in NXT.
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans
Bell time is 8 p.m. ET on Saturday live on WWE Network from the Smoothie King Center.
Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa — Unsanctioned Match.
If Gargano wins, he will be reinstated to NXT, but if Ciampa wins, Gargano will be banned from NXT.
Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) (with Zelina Vega) vs. Aleister Black for the NXT Title.
Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Title.
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly) (c) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) vs. Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne for the NXT Tag Team Titles and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Trophy.
Adam Cole vs. EC3 vs. Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream for the NXT inaugural North American Title.
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans pre-show is 7 p.m. ET.
NFL player on commentary
Indianapolis Colt-turned-comedian, radio host and podcaster extraordinaire Pat McAfee will join Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts on the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Pre-Show panel Saturday, April 7, streaming live on WWE Network, on the eve of WrestleMania 34.
NXT on WWE Network and social media
NXT is 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on WWE Network.
WrestleMania Week
WrestleMania is a week-long celebration, which includes the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Friday, April 6); NXT TakeOver: New Orleans (Saturday, April 7); Monday Night Raw (Monday, April 9); and SmackDown Live (Tuesday, April 10) all at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
WWE Axxess
Comments