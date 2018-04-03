Impact Wrestling historic news, initiatives and interviews

IMPACT Wrestling announced a historic co-promotion with Lucha Underground, which occurs during WrestleCon Weekend, Thursday through Sunday in New Orleans.
The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will face off against the stars of Lucha Underground on Friday, April 6, starting at 10 p.m. at The Sugar Mill during the biggest weekend of the year in professional wrestling.
IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground will stream live exclusively on IMPACT Wrestling’s Twitch channel (www.twitch.tv/impactwrestling). The channel will feature more than 10 hours of original daily content for three days during WrestleCon weekend, including exclusive podcasts and behind-the-scenes footage.
A subsidiary of Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions LLC, IMPACT Wrestling will send its biggest stars to compete on Friday, including reigning IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries, Alberto El Patron, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, LAX, oVe (Dave Crist, Jake Crist, Sami Callihan), Trevor Lee and “The Machine” Brian Cage. Plus the Knockouts will be represented by Allie, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie.
Never miss a local story.
“Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner will also be in the house, live and uncensored.
Lucha Underground stars include Pentagon, Fenix, King Cuerno, Drago, Aerostar, Killshot, Matanza, The Mack, Jack Evans and many other Lucha Libre sensations.
IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground will host a WrestleCon VIP Meet-n-Greet on Friday starting at 9 p.m. Fans who purchase first-row and second-row tickets to the show will gain access to meet the stars, get free autographs, take photos, ask questions and more.
Tickets for IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground on April 6 are available at www.wrestlecon.com.
Lucha Underground is a seasonal wrestling show broadcast on El Rey Network. Impact Wrestling is shown weekly year-round on Pop TV.
For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and https://luchaunderground.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LuchaElRey
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOp8wkVqdrWbFYHjDv946QQ
Johnny Mundo Interview
Mixing a beautiful mind with a diehard attitude, Impact Wrestling’s Johnny Impact has emerged as professional wrestling’s Last Action Hero.
DEEP IMPACT is an interview/story on Impact Wrestling’s Johnny Impact (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo) by Ryan K. Boman of TheGorillaPosition.com
For interview/story click:
https://thegorillaposition.com/2018/03/22/deep-impact-feature/
https://thegorillaposition.com/
- IMPACT WRESTLING in ORLANDO
The next IMPACT Wrestling VIP Package is for April 22-26 with special, fun, sporting events and meet-n-greets on days after the live Redemption pay-per-view, which drop kicks-off the week on Sunday, April 22 from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
Before the PPV action starts, VIPs will be escorted into The Impact Zone for the first live “Ask Anything” Question & Answer session with some of the biggest stars on the IMPACT roster, including second-generation superstar Alberto El Patron who, later that night, will challenge Austin Aries for the IMPACT World Championship.
The VIP Q&A will air live on IMPACT’s Twitch channel.
There will be multiple opportunities for VIP fans to get autographs from many on the IMPACT roster, and of course, take photos with the greats, too. Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV will run Monday, April 23-Thursday, April 26 at Universal.
On Monday, April 23, Eli Drake will defend his title as IMPACT Wrestling Mini-Golf Champion, which he proudly claimed in January, against a new crew of IMPACT wrestlers.
On Tuesday, April 24, Konnan, Santana and Oritz (LAX) will headline a new element of IMPACT’s VIP Packages: the first Bowling Challenge. Yep, there might be some gutter-balls, maybe plenty of them, but there definitely will be lots of laughs and probably some strikes and spares, too.
The Bowling Challenge could be the highlight of the April VIP Package as many on the IMPACT roster have already reached out to IMPACT executives asking to participate.
You, too, can see how you fare in mini-golf against Eli Drake. Are you a better bowler than Santana and Ortiz of LAX?
VIP fans and IMPACT wrestlers will learn who’s a true sporting star ... and who needs more practice.
No doubt, Taya Valkyrie will still be the best-dressed for all events.
To purchase the VIP Package, go to Shop IMPACT NOW!
For information, click these links:
http://impactwrestling.com/what-happens-at-an-impact-vip-event/
http://impactwrestling.com/event/redemption-impact-tv-tapings-vip/
Impact Wrestling Redemption PPV
Impact Wrestling Champ Austin Aries vs. Alberto El Patrón
X-Division Champ Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams
Impact Wrestling Tag Champs The Latin American Xchange (Santana and Ortiz) with Konnan, Homicide and Diamante vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner
House of Hardcore Match: oVe-Ohio Versus Everything (Dave Crist, Jake Crist, Sami Callihan) vs. Tommy Dreamer, Moose and Eddie Edwards.
Impact Wrestling on Pop
Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. EST Thursdays on Pop TV.
Braxton Sutter interview
After some ups and downs to start his tenure in Impact Wrestling, a re-focused Braxton Sutter has reverted to the basics and has his eyes on the prize in 2018.
GETTING BACK TO BRAXTON is an interview/story on Impact Wrestling’s Braxton Sutter by Ryan K. Boman of TheGorillaPosition.com.
For the story, click:
https://thegorillaposition.com/2018/03/30/getting-back-to-braxton/
https://thegorillaposition.com/
- IMPACT WRESTLING TEAMS with RISE
TO DEVELOP FEMALE TALENT and ORIGINAL CONTENT
IMPACT Wrestling announced a partnership with Illinois-based RISE to host seminars with a focus on developing women’s professional wrestlers, as well as the creation of original content for IMPACT Wrestling’s Twitch channel (www.twitch.tv/impactwrestling) and Global Wrestling Network (GWN) multi-platform digital service.
On May 11 in Pittsburgh, IMPACT Wrestling and RISE will present RISE – Lights, Camera, ACTION: The Art of TV! The full-day seminar will focus on areas specific to performance in a television environment and cover a wide variety of topics by some of the most influential minds involved in producing IMPACT Wrestling, including writer/producer Jimmy Jacobs, Creative Director Sonjay Dutt, Hall of Famer and Knockouts producer Gail Kim and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. The seminar will provide education and exposure for the RISE roster and its prospective talent pool.
On May 12, several episodes of RISE - ASCENT will be taped for premiere in May on RISE’s new streaming platform www.riseascent.com and future broadcast on GWN. Several prospects will be selected from the seminar to be part of the new weekly series where they will perform alongside the likes of Phoenix of RISE Champion Delilah Doom, SHIMMER Champion “The Queen of Suplexes” Nicole Savoy, Jessicka Havok, Tessa Blanchard, Shotzi Blackheart, Britt Baker, Dust, Mercedes Martinez and more.
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Sienna will serve as a color commentator for RISE - ASCENT. In addition, one talent featured on the RISE - ASCENT series will be selected for an opportunity to perform for IMPACT Wrestling at an upcoming event.
“We are delighted to partner with RISE on the development of new women’s talent, reinforcing our commitment to the trailblazing Knockouts division,” Scott D’Amore, Executive Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling, said in a release. “RISE was founded on the principle of talent development, so we will combine our efforts to foster the next generation of women’s professional wrestling stars. We are also committed to collaborating with RISE on innovative content for our viewers on Twitch and GWN, where subscribers can already access events from the RISE catalogue.”
RISE Founder and Executive Producer Kevin Harvey added: “From our beginnings, we have said that the future of pro wrestling is in collaboration, not competition. IMPACT Wrestling clearly believes this too. We can’t wait to work in tandem to build a bridge to a very bright future for women’s wrestling.”
Past events from RISE can now be seen on GWN, including all 2016 and 2017 shows. IMPACT Wrestling will work with RISE to develop other original content for the platform, as well as its Twitch channel.
A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., the parent company of IMPACT Wrestling, GWN is available on all major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and devices, including online at GlobalWrestlingNetwork.com, iOS and Android, Xbox, and coming soon to Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Smart TVs. A premium subscription is priced at US$7.99 with a 30-day free trial available for new members.
For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com andwww.globalwrestlingnetwork.com.
Rosemary Interview
Holly Letkeman, the lady behind the makeup of Rosemary, discusses her character’s popularity and her personal connection with fans.
FEELING THE RUSH OF ROSEMARY is an interview/story on Impact Wrestling’s Rosemary by Ryan K. Boman of TheGorillaPosition.com.
For the story, click:
https://thegorillaposition.com/2018/03/21/feeling-the-rush-of-rosemary/
https://thegorillaposition.com/
- IMPACT WRESTLING in the UK
IMPACT Wrestling announced a return to the United Kingdom as part of Britain’s biggest wrestling convention – Wrestling MediaCon 2018 – on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester.
The show marks IMPACT Wrestling’s first live event in the U.K. in more than two years. It will be part of a huge convention with some of the biggest names in professional wrestling and media converging for a weekend of non-stop wrestling action and interactive fun.
“IMPACT Wrestling has always maintained a strong dedicated fan base in the U.K.,” Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling, said via a press release. “We are excited to be working closely with Trident Vision Media founder Alex Shane to bring an action-packed show to Manchester and we look forward to a phenomenal weekend of activities featuring IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stars and some of the most passionate professional wrestling fans in the world.”
A subsidiary of Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions LLC, IMPACT Wrestling’s return to the U.K. will feature top stars such as IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries, Alberto El Patron, Johnny Impact, Eli Drake, Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Matt Sydal. Matchups will be revealed in the coming months and all participants are subject to change.
Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will feature a full weekend of live wrestling shows, meet and greets with the stars, panel interviews and fan Q&As, signings, merchandise including hundreds of rare items, and much more. A host of special attractions will include the first-ever Wrestling Media Hall of Fame awards and a Screening Arena where fans can relax and watch hours of televised wrestling footage on the big screen. Everything takes place in three arenas over two days under one roof.
Tickets for IMPACT Wrestling’s live event on Sept. 9 will go on sale next month and can be purchased as standalone tickets or along with a Wrestling MediaCon ticket. Wrestling MediaCon attendees must purchase a separate ticket for the IMPACT show unless they are a Platinum VIP ticket holder.
Tickets for Wrestling MediaCon 2018 are available at www.wrestlingmediacon.com.
Prices start at £22.50 for a standard one-day ticket. Two-day tickets, gold packages and Platinum VIP packages are also available.
For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
Web: http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments