This WWE Hall of Famer makes surprise visit to a local pro wrestling training center

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley made a surprise visit on Thursday, March 29 to the Main Event Training Center, under the direction of his friend and ECW alum Pablo Marquez (WWE Babu) in Fort Lauderdale. Foley shared knowledge and stories and conducted demonstrations for about 30 students, trainers and wrestlers (various levels), and he answered questions. Marquez also runs the established Coastal Championship Wrestling indie promotion in South Florida. Photo By Jim Varsallone