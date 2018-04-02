This WWE Hall of Famer makes surprise visit to a local pro wrestling training center

At the Legends of Wrestling event in Augusta, Georgia, recently, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley offered to speak to students of The Main Event Training Center, under the direction of ECW alum Pablo Marquez (WWE Babu) in Fort Lauderdale.
Marquez, who knows Foley, gladly accepted, and the Hardcore legend appeared Thursday, March 29, before about 30 students, trainers and wrestlers.
Inspired by the late, great Russian Bear Ivan Koloff, the 52-year-old Foley took time from his busy schedule to share his knowledge, something he’s accumulated in more than 30 years in the business.
All eyes focused on the flannel-wearing icon standing in the METC ring as he shared tips and stories.
Students can train regularly at the Main Event Training Center, nestled inside a warehouse development in the northern portion of Fort Lauderdale, near Coconut Creek, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and Tamarac.
Currently, those at the Main Event Training Center compete for Coastal Championship Wrestling, a long-time successful indie promotion run by Marquez and Dan Evans in South Florida.
CCW hosts about eight shows a year with crowds ranging from 150 to 300, sometimes larger numbers if part of a special event (Cinco de Mayo in Wynwood), festival (Our Town in Coral Springs) or sports function (Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Day at the BB&T Center in Sunrise).
CCW is a solid base for wrestlers, especially newcomers to get their feet wet. The shows include wrestlers of all sizes, styles and aptitudes — beginners, advanced and talent who have competed on a high level, i.e. Foley, Gran Apollo, Celeste Bonin (Kaitlyn), Carlito, Super Crazy, Alberto Del Rio, Blue Demon Jr., referee Randy Eller, Rachael Ellering (Rachel Evers), O.T. Fernandez, Santana Garrett, G.O.A.T. (Abraham Washington), Hurricane Helms, Hardcore Holly, Kahagas, Bryan Madness, Renee Michelle, MVP, J.C. Navarro, Referee Bruce Owens, Lanny Poffo, Jake The Snake Roberts, Ricardo Rodriguez, Adam Rose, Al Snow, Vanilla Vargas and more.
Foley, 52, shared a funny story working a match in ECW with Marquez, where Foley only used a headlock on Marquez in an angle to infuriate hardcore fans, who wanted to see his rough-housing style. It worked. Also, a couple of demonstrations conducted by Foley, Marquez, talented wrestler/trainer Jake St. Patrick and young, up-and-comer Anthony Gio Campos.
Earlier, Foley praised Vader, noting he would like to see the agile big man in the WWE Hall of Fame. He later fielded questions from those hoping to one day make a mark on a larger platform.
Erik Effron — an arrogant, cocky, manipulative manager type for CCW — asked questions about Foley’s WCW angles with Harley Race, Paul Orndorff, The Nasty Boys, Maxx Payne and Kevin Sullivan.
Wrestler John Jermany had a question, and Foley responded, discussing personas, gimmicks with another visual demonstration.
Referee James Saint-Smash and wrestler Chelsea Durden participated in the Q&A, too.
Afterward, Foley took photos with attendees in the ring and in front of the Coastal Championship Wrestling banner.
Foley even posed for a photo in the ring with Sock-O, provided by Marquez. Foley prepared to deliver the Mandible Claw on Flamboyant Johnny Walker with referee James Saint-Smash checking for the tap out, while all others are flanked -- standing, watching from the ring apron.
Foley at WrestleCon in New Orleans
Foley will be at WrestleCon wrestling convention from April 5-8 during WrestleMania Week in New Orleans. WrestleCon is not affiliated with WWE.
For information, click this link: http://www.wrestlecon.com/
Who knows. You might see him at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.
WWE Hall of Fame 2018
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony for the Class of 2018 is Friday, April 6 at the Smoothie King Center during WrestleMania Week in New Orleans.
That class features Bill Goldberg (inducted by Paul Heyman), Jeff Jarrett (inducted by Road Dogg Jesse James), The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von) (inducted by Edge and Christian), Mark Henry (inducted by Big Show), Ivory (inducted by Molly Holly), Hillbilly Jim (inducted by Jimmy Hart), Kid Rock (Celebrity) and Jarrius JJ Robertson (Warrior Award).
Mankind Hell in a Cell
20th Anniversary Tour
How about this.
There is a 20-city North American tour that starts on April 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the famous 1998 WWE Hell in a Cell where Mankind (Mick Foley) was tossed by The Undertaker from top of the the steel cage onto the announce table and later through the top of the cage, landing onto a chair.
It is Foley’s one-man show with a Hell in a Cell anniversary theme.
For details, visit http://www.realmickfoley.com/events/
