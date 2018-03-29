After WWE released him, this wrestler and writer found a home with Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling manager, wrestler and producer Jimmy Jacobs -- who wrestled 12 years with Ring of Honor as a wrestler and spent 2 1 /2 years on WWE's creative team as a writer -- is getting ready for Impact Wrestling's Redemption PPV on Sunday, April 22 from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

In an audio interview, Jacobs, 34, discusses Redemption, Pop TV tapings April 23-26 in Orlando, hailing from Michigan, how he get started in wrestling, his very smart brother, writing for WWE, working a rigorous WWE schedule, and more.

The Zombie Princess also talks about his departure from WWE because of a selfie he posted, joining the Impact Wrestling team, managing Kongo Kong, the feeling between wrestling and working creative and more.

Impact Wrestling in Orlando

The next IMPACT Wrestling VIP Package is for April 22-26 with special, fun, sporting events and meet-n-greets on days after the live Redemption pay-per-view, which drop kicks-off the week on Sunday, April 22 from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

Before the PPV action starts, VIPs will be escorted into The Impact Zone for the first live “Ask Anything” Question & Answer session with some of the biggest stars on the IMPACT roster, including second-generation superstar Alberto El Patron who, later that night, will challenge Austin Aries for the IMPACT World Championship.

The VIP Q&A will air live on IMPACT’s Twitch channel.

There will be multiple opportunities for VIP fans to get autographs from many on the IMPACT roster, and of course, take photos with the greats, too. Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV will run Monday, April 23-Thursday, April 26 at Universal.

On Monday, April 23, Eli Drake will defend his title as IMPACT Wrestling Mini-Golf Champion, which he proudly claimed in January, against a new crew of IMPACT wrestlers.

On Tuesday, April 24, Konnan, Santana and Oritz (LAX) will headline a new element of IMPACT’s VIP Packages: the first Bowling Challenge. Yep, there might be some gutter-balls -- maybe plenty of them -- but there definitely will be lots of laughs and probably some strikes and spares, too.

The Bowling Challenge could be the highlight of the April VIP Package as many on the IMPACT roster have already reached out to IMPACT executives asking to participate.

You, too, can see how you fare in mini-golf against Eli Drake. Are you a better bowler than Santana and Ortiz of LAX?

VIP fans and IMPACT wrestlers will learn who’s a true sporting star ... and who needs more practice.

No doubt, Taya Valkyrie will still be the best-dressed for all events.

Impact Wrestling Redemption PPV

Impact Wrestling Champ Austin Aries vs. Alberto El Patrón

X-Division Champ Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams

Impact Wrestling Tag Champs The Latin American Xchange (Santana and Ortiz) with Konnan, Homicide and Diamante vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner

House of Hardcore Match: oVe-Ohio Versus Everything (Dave Crist, Jake Crist, Sami Callihan) vs. Tommy Dreamer, Moose and Eddie Edwards.

Impact on Pop

Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. EST Thursdays on Pop TV.

