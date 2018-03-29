Leading Eight News & Notes: This WWE alum thwarts robbery, alleged robber goes free

Remember when WWE alum Shad Gaspard of Cryme Tyme stopped a robbery at a Valero gas station in Coral Springs, after an Fighting Evolution Wrestling indie holiday show in December.

The incident received national attention.

http://www.tmz.com/videos/0_85cj6ifx/

Even with video footage, the alleged robber — who Gaspard said had a BB gun (which he took from him) — was recently found not guilty, according to a report/story on the defense attorney’s website.

Wow. Click the link to read it.

https://www.lauderdalecriminaldefense.com/2018/03/robbery-arrest-turns-aggravated-assault-trial/

Note: I reiterate that is from the defense attorney’s website.

MLW SIGNS TV DEAL with beIN

Major League Wrestling, based in Orlando, signed a television deal with national network beIN Sports.

MLW, a one-hour weekly show, will be part of beIN Sports Americas “Friday Night Fury” fight block at 8 p.m. EST with a replay airing at 11 p.m. EST, beginning April 20.

beIN Sports broadcasts basketball, pro boxing, cycling, college football, motorsports, rugby, tennis and international soccer.

MLW’s broadcast team is former WCW play-by-play announcer Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini, who is former WWE SmackDown and NXT commentator Rich Brennan.

Court Bauer, a former WWE writer, is running MLW. He is joined by Mister St. Laurent (I Believe in Wrestling) and former WWE colleagues Robert Karpeles, Bruce Prichard (Brother Love) and Nelson Sweglar. Karpeles is also the attorney for the Florida Panthers.

Karpeles talks MLW

The MLW roster includes MVP, Low Ki, ACH, Darby Allin, Leva Bates, Dirty Blondes, Jason Cade, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Santana Garrett, Rhett Giddins, Chelsea Green, Simon Gotch, Jimmy Havoc, Barrington Hughes, Vandal Ortagun, Matt Riddle, Shane Strickland, Matt Sydal, Mia Yim, and more along with stars from Lucha Underground and Mexico’s AAA.

BLUE PANTS on STEVE HARVEY SHOW

Blue Pants (Leva Bates) appeared on the The Steve Harvey Show on Friday, March 23 from Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista.

In the audience, she asked a question as wrestler Blue Pants.

Steve offered some good advice, which will not make wrestling promoters happy, and then the whole crowd started chanting: “Blue Pants! Blue Pants! Blue Pants!”

Very cool.

Here is the link to watch the segment.

http://www.stevetv.com/clip/hey-steve-how-do-i-ensure-i-m-making-good-deals-professionally

She trained at the Team 3D Academy of Professional Wrestling under the direction of soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famers Dudley Boyz in Kissimmee, near Orlando.

She appeared on WWE's NXT where her Blue Pants persona was born (via Enzo Amore), and she wrestles extensively on the indie scene. A cosplay aficionado, which inspires her ring gear, she is also part of Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling at Michael Broder and Sandy Martin comic cons in Florida and North Carolina.

SU YUNG on IMPACT WRESTLING

Talented indie wrestler Su Yung will be making her Impact Wresting debut on Thursday, March 29.

Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. EST Thursdays on Pop TV.

http://impactwrestling.com/su-yung-debuts-thursday-the-knockouts-have-been-put-on-notice/

Su has wrestled throughout Florida as well as competing in other states and countries.

Portraying Evil-lyn from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, she is also part of Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling at Michael Broder and Sandy Martin comic cons in Florida and North Carolina.

SONJAY DUTT TALKS SU YUNG, DIAMANTE

Impact Wrestling wrestler, writer and new color commentator Sonjay Dutt conducted a media conference call Q&A session on Wednesday, March 28. Dutt discussed being a new color commentator, Miami’s own Diamante (Angel Rose) of LAX returning from injury and the debut of Su Yung.

Su Yung and Diamante as Angel Rose wrestled very well against each other on the South Florida indies, particularly at Ronin Pro Wrestling, run by Trevor Read (TC Read) of the tag team TECH, which had a match on Impact Wrestling.

Hopefully, we can see Yung and Rose (Diamante) showcase their aggressive, hard hitting rivalry on Impact Wrestling.

INTEREST in WRESTLING MIAMI’S DIAMANTE

Speaking of Diamante, Lucha Royalty Taya Valkyrie discusses wanting to work with the returning Diamante, the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling event during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans and more.

JIM ROSS on WESTWOOD ONE

Westwood One, the largest audio network in the United States, announced that legendary WWE Hall of Famer, announcer and talent executive Jim Ross has officially moved his critically-acclaimed podcast to Westwood One Podcast Network. The weekly podcast will debut in early April with a new name: The Jim Ross Report.

The Jim Ross Report will offer listeners unique and educated opinions on the ever-growing sports entertainment business, which has never been hotter or more topical. Westwood One Podcast Network will provide ad sales representation and promotion for the show, delivering relationships and expertise with brand marketers with unparalleled scale and reach.

Westwood One Podcast Network is the only platform that provides podcasters with a full suite of promotion, syndication, and monetization capabilities from America’s largest audio network that reaches more than a quarter of a billion people each week. It has quickly become the destination for talent ready to take their podcast to the next level.

“This proud partnership is an impressive match between two legendary brands- Jim Ross and Westwood One,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “Jim always brings it, which is why he has such a passionate fan base and massive social media following. We can’t wait to share the first episode of The Jim Ross Report with his highly-engaged audience.”

Ross added: “‘Business Has Picked Up’ in the land of podcasting as the new The Jim Ross Report debuts to the world on Westwood One in early April. Asses will be verbally kicked and names will be taken. You’ve been warned."

For more information visit www.westwoodone.com.

ROH WRESTLING SUPERCARD and WWNLive SUPER SHOWS on FITE

It is that time of the year again when pro wrestling fans unite for a weekend-long celebration of pro wrestling in New Orleans. The biggest wrestling gathering is also the busiest weekend on FITE.TV with a schedule featuring 10 live events and special field reports from FITE’s own SoCal Val.

Once again, FITE will be the broadcast partner for some of the best wrestling shows in the lead-up to the Wrestlemania Sunday featuring WWNLive Experience, a live marathon of nine shows spanning over three days, and ROH Supercard of Honor XII set to beat its own record-setting attendance of last year with a huge showdown live from the UNO Lakefront Arena on Saturday, April 7th.

“Thanks to all the partners for putting on such great programs. We’re thrilled to bring the action from the biggest wrestling weekend of the year to pro wrestling fans around the world on the FITE platform,” Michael Weber, FITE COO, said in a release.

FITE programming kicks off Thursday, April 5 with three WWNLive shows highlighted by EVOLVE 102 where Matt Riddle takes on EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. for the EVOLVE Championship title.

The action keeps on rolling on Friday, April 6 when WWN will broadcast three more live events on FITE featuring EVOLVE 103 where Matt Riddle faces Japanese powerhouse Daisuke Sekimoto, and the much anticipated WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising featuring top wrestlers from EVOLVE with three championship titles on the line.

Then, Saturday April 7 will feature three more WWN Live shows including the all women’s wrestling event Shimmer 100, the ever-popular Style Battle and the over the top Kaiju Big Battel. FITE is offering the binge-worthy weekend of online pro wrestling to viewers at the exclusive package price of $89.99 for all of the nine WWNLive shows on FITE.

To complete the weekend of wrestling excess on FITE, on Saturday, April 7, ROH Wrestling is bringing the heat with its Supercard of Honor XII showdown that’s expected to be the largest attended ROH event ever. The Supercard of Honor event will be headlined by a huge main event battle between New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Kenny Omega and “The American Nightmare” Cody. The match-up has been brewing for months and will top off a jam-packed card already available on FITE pay-per-view for $24.99.

In addition to the live broadcasts, FITE special contributors – pro wrestling stars and journalists – will provide daily scoop and backstage interviews from New Orleans so FITE viewers can join in on the celebrations from anywhere in the world.

Full rundown of the FITE LIVE TV schedule:

Thursday 4/5, 4 p.m. EST

WWN Matt Riddle's Bloodsport

Thursday 4/5, 8 p.m. EST

EVOLVE 102

Friday 4/6, 12:55 a.m. EST

Beyond Wrestling

Friday 4/6, 5 p.m. EST

EVOLVE 103

Friday 4/6, 9 p.m. EST

WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising

Saturday 4/7, 5 p.m. EST

Shimmer 100(WWN)

Saturday 4/7, 7:30 p.m. EST

RoH Supercard of Honor XII

Saturday 4/7, 9 p.m.

Style Battle Wrestling (WWN)

Sunday 4/8,12:55 a.m.

Kaiju Big Battel (WWN)

All available at:

https://www.fite.tv/vl/e/wrestlemania-weekend-2018/

www.fite.tv

